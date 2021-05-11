[Cek Fakta] Photo of Jokowi eating roast pork from Hoaks, here are the facts





A circulating photo of President Joko Widodo is told eating a whole roast pork dish. Photos circulating on Facebook. Facebook account Medan man share this photo and confirm this photo is a hoax on May 10, 2021. The photo uploaded in the screenshot by winnetnews.com. Here is the story. "A photo of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has gone viral on social media. This time it's a photo of Jokowi who was caught eating grilled pork. In the photo, Jokowi is wearing a plaid shirt, eating satay. In front of him you can see a whole pig roasting over a hot fire with the pig's head resting on the end of the roaster. At the bottom of the photo is listed[at tulisan 'Naah..ketahuan dech"





Search: From team search results Medcom fact check, Jokowi’s claim to eat a whole roast pork dish is false. In fact, the photo is Jokowi eating satay. The original photo of Jokowi eating satay was found on the site hipwee.com. The following is the original photo. The photo shows Jokowi, who was then governor of DKI Jakarta, eating satay at the typical chicken satay restaurant in Haji Tukri’s Ponorogo. Report of tribunnews.com, the presence of Jokowi, who at the time as governor of DKI Jakarta, accompanied the campaign of the candidate governor of East Java (Cagub), Bambang DH in a number of places in the region of Ponorogo Regency on Sunday 18 August 2013. With the winning team, Jokowi went straight to the Ponorogo Chicken Satay Center in Sate Alley, namely Haji Tukri’s Chicken Satay Restaurant. After visiting the chicken satay production process, the group continued their journey to Songgolangit market, Ponorogo Regency. Conclusion: Jokowi’s claim to eat a whole roast pork dish is wrong. In fact, the photo is Jokowi eating satay. This information is a type of hoax misleading content (misleading content). Misleading occurs as a result of content formed with twisted undertones to demonize a person or group. This type of content is done on purpose and is believed to be able to drive opinions according to the whistleblower’s wishes. Misleading content formed using original information, such as pictures, official statements or statistics, but edited so as not to relate to the original context. Reference: 1.https: //surabaya.tribunnews.com/2013/08/18/jokowi-dan-bambang-dh-di-ponorogo-disambut-ribuan-simpatisan

