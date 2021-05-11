PM seeks role of private sector in recovery projects





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted on the active participation of the private sector in the country’s development process, saying the government is fully committed to providing it with an enabling environment. “Bearing in mind the public demands, private sector participation is the need of the hour,” Prime Minister Imran said as he chaired a meeting on the projects of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP ).

According to a statement released on Monday by the media wing of the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Imran was briefed on various ongoing, completed and nearing public-private partnership projects under the PSDP. “The Board of Investment is fully activated to provide facilities to foreign and local investors,” Imran said. The Prime Minister was informed that work on about 50 public-private partnership model development projects worth Rs 2000 billion under the PSDP is underway in different phases.

“A total of 35 others were in the process of being approved,” the statement added. The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, relevant secretaries and senior officials. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and other provincial officials attended the meeting via video link. The meeting was informed that a further 14 projects worth Rs 978 billion would be approved over the next three months, while 18 projects costing Rs 1,016 billion would be awarded in fiscal year 2021. -2022.

He was further informed that two major projects, including the Sialkot-Kharian highway and the SukkurHyderabad highway, costing Rs 233 billion, had been approved by the Public-Private Partnership Authority. The tender for the Sialkot-Kharian highway had been launched, while for the SukkurHyderabad project, the tender would be launched in June. The prime minister was told that six more projects worth Rs 710 billion would be approved by August of this year. These projects in public-private partnership models include communication, health, science and technology, social sector and other related sectors.

Under the PSDP plus strategy, an enabling environment and other necessary assistance was provided to ensure private sector participation. Under the PSDP plus, 180 different sites had been identified with an estimated value of 5.5 trillion rupees, he added. The Prime Minister ordered the provincial governments of Punjab and KhyberPakhtunkhwa to submit details of the progress of federal and provincial development projects, including future development projects and their distribution according to different areas.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran made a surprise visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and toured a Covid department, in addition to inquiring about coronavirus treatment facilities. . The Prime Minister questioned the authorities and the doctors on duty on the last number of patients affected by Covid-19 treated in dedicated rooms and the number of daily cases. He was told that a total of 121 coronavirus patients were being treated in wards where there was a sufficient and steady supply of oxygen. The Prime Minister, wearing personal protective equipment, also visited the Covid district and insisted on following standard operating procedures. A

