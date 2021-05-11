Voter ID: Boris Johnson defends ID voter plans amid backlash





PLANS that would require voters to prove their identity with photo ID before voting have been doomed.

The move, which is to be included in the Queen’s speech on Tuesday, is necessary to “protect democracy,” Boris Johnson said.

However, former Conservative cabinet minister David Davis said it was an ‘illiberal solution to a non-existent problem’, and activists warned people without IDs would be disenfranchised as a result. of this decision, especially those belonging to marginalized groups. Downing Street insisted it was a “reasonable approach” and that 99.6% of people in pilots requiring people to present photo ID were able to vote without difficulty. And the Prime Minister said it was “completely absurd” to suggest that he was trying to suppress the votes of those who do not support the Conservatives by introducing the identification requirement. READ MORE: What time is the Queen’s Speech: How to watch and what can we expect When asked if he was trying to limit votes for opposition parties, the Prime Minister said at the Downing Street press conference: “I would say that was completely absurd and what we want to do is protect democracy, transparency and the integrity of the electoral process. , and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask new voters to produce proof of identity. ” A government spokesperson later clarified that identification will be required “for all voters at polling stations” after Mr Johnson’s suggestion that it could be limited to those voting for the first time. The 2019 Tory manifesto pledged to introduce the obligation to produce an identity document to vote at a polling station. But Mr Davis told The Independent: “This is yet another unnecessary approach to the government ID card … There is no evidence that I know of there is a problem with voter fraud. in the polling stations. ” Shadow Democracy Minister Cat Smith said 3.5 million voters lack photo ID and the policy would “put up barriers for the poorest voters.” “Chances are we all know someone without a photo ID, maybe it’s your nan, your son, your football buddy?” You don’t have a driver’s license, aren’t traveling abroad? She added. Jess Garland, director of policy and research at the Election Reform Society, said: “David Davis is right, this policy is a solution looking for a problem. “Voting is safe and secure in the UK which means this policy is just an unnecessary obstacle to democratic participation. Ministers must listen to these concerns and abandon these costly plans. “Millions of people do not have photo ID in this country. These proposals will make it more difficult for large numbers of voters to vote, excluding ordinary people from our democracy and unfairly discriminating against those without identification. Sam Grant, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Liberty, said: “Millions of people in the UK do not have photo ID, and the vast majority of them come from already marginalized communities and under-represented by our political system. READ MORE: What is Scotland’s electoral system and how it differs from UK elections “Meanwhile, the government’s own findings show that our current electoral system is safe and secure. Instead of creating more barriers to voting, ministers should focus on making it easier for everyone to vote and ensuring that we all have a say in our democratic process. “Since there is no justification for this threat to the right to vote, it looks like an opportunistic attack on the rights of some of society’s most marginalized people, a classic example of government through division and mistrust.” As part of the government’s plans, rules will be tightened on missing votes and voter intimidation as the government aims to “root out” fraud. The measures will include a ban on the collection of postal votes by limiting the number of votes that a person can cast at a polling station on behalf of others. Voter intimidation is also expected to be listed as a form of undue influence in the law, to prevent people from being forced to relinquish control of their vote.







