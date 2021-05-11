When Bollywood actress Rekha and former Pakistani skipper Imran Khan almost married





Imran Khan has been associated with several women throughout his career and some of them were Bollywood actresses.

Imran Khan and Rekha. (Photo source: Twitter)

In the past, several Bollywood actresses have married cricketers and many have been linked as well. However, a new report has revealed one of the most hidden relationships between Bollywood and the world of cricket. This report suggested that former Pakistani captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan was involved with Bollywood actress Rekha.

During his youthful days, Imran, who was one of Pakistan’s top cricketers, was quite famous among women for his beauty and charm. He had been linked with several women, but one of the most popular was Rekha. It was also revealed in the same report that Rekhas’ mother also endorsed their association.

The report that once again came to light was posted on Star at the time. The report revealed that the cricketer will soon be married to the actress. Rekhas’ mother was actually happy with this relationship and even consulted her astrologer about it. In the same report, it was also mentioned that the then Pakistani cricketer had spent some quality time with Rekha in Mumbai.

They loved each other deeply and passionately: testimonials from people who saw them together

It has been reported that he spent an entire month of April in Mumbai. During this time he and the actress have been seen meeting each other on several occasions, including visits to the beach, Premi Shivar Godraj’s residence, and nightclubs. People who saw the couple said they seemed quite close and loved each other deeply and passionately.

Ultimately, the article also cited Imran Khan’s views on relations with actresses. He once said, the company of actresses is good for a short time. I enjoy their company for a while, then move on. I can’t even think of marrying a movie actress. He is also said to have had ties to other Indian actresses like Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi.

The Pakistani prime minister retired from cricket in 1992 but has remained an iconic figure in his country. He eventually entered politics and after years of struggle his party was finally able to win the election. He was elected Prime Minister in 2018 to add a new chapter to his legacy.

