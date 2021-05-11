How the second wave of Covid-19 damaged Modis’ cult of personality, even among his loyal followers

The second wave of the pandemic shattered the formidable personality cult of Narendra Modi, who had suffered demonetization, protests against the citizenship amendment law, strict lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the year last, farmers protest against new agricultural laws and border crisis with China. Why did this happen and how will it shape the political outlook for Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the near future?

To answer the first question, we need to look at the formative elements of the Modis political brand and how they have stood out so far.

At the heart of the Modi phenomenon is the intuitive trust it inspires among large segments of the population. This confidence is a function of messianic image of Modi, a self-proclaimed fakir detached from family and material possessions, who is here not only to rule India politically, but also socially, morally and spiritually.

This trust is crucial in the morality games around which every great issue is framed: the well-meaning leader trying to protect or rejuvenate a pure national community in battle with a myriad of internal and external saboteurs. It is Modis’ great leadership narrative that has enabled him to fend off a variety of challenges over the past seven years, thus maintaining an extraordinary level of popularity.

This author, for example, has argued at various times that Modi and his party would likely have a low political cost to the protests against citizens’ initiatives, the lockdown migrant crisis and the Chinese crisis. But this health crisis caused by a pandemic is different for three reasons.

Pure intentions

First, the crisis has undermined the trust that is at the heart of Modis’ appeal. Unlike the demonetization in 2016 or the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax in 2017, public criticism has not only focused on Modis’ competence but on his very intentions. In previous cases, Indians have shown themselves willing to absolve Modi for the botched implementation of his government policies or to blame him on his ministers or bureaucrats, judging him solely for the purity of his vision.

However, images from the Bengal election campaign have portrayed a cynical politician prioritizing the pursuit of power over the lives of his compatriots. Nothing could be more frightening for the messianic image of Modi, which is based on the conception of a leader who wants power only in the pursuit of the national interest.

“I have never seen such a crowd at a rally”: PM Modi in Asansol #WestBengalPolls #ElectionsWithNDTV pic.twitter.com/5SOspgdJKZ – NDTV (@ndtv) April 17, 2021

In a belated attempt to exonerate himself, a dark Modi began his final address by invoking his role as a member of your family. This was intended to emphasize his social leadership, as well as the calls to his bal mitras (child friends), an attempt to restore confidence. However, first impressions matter. It was the early lockdown that won the First Wave narrative through everything that followed. But with the second wave, it will be difficult for Modi to live with the feeling of having abandoned the Indians when they needed them.

Second, the nature of the crisis has thwarted any attempt to condition it into an ideological narrative that divides or uplifts. While the Hindu community was sought to consolidate itself in the first wave by sowing bigotry against members of the Tablighi Jamaat Muslim group, it is no longer possible to paint the pandemic in a community color. In fact, it was the Hindu Kumbh mela rally that drew much of the media blame for the second wave.

Likewise, Modi was able to run the first wave as a unique opportunity for the national community to rally around him and help him build an atmanirbhar Bharat or an autonomous India. This narrative is in tatters as India has been reduced to a lowly supplicant on the world stage, dependent on basic medical aid from countries a fraction of its size.

Lack of a great story

The lack of a grand ideological narrative has also meant that popular suffering now assumes a political power that was absent during both the demonetization and lockdown of recent years. The suffering of the Indians during these events was transformed by the alchemy of the Modis policy into a pious sacrifice for the nation. It tapped into a historically resonant tension in Indian politics, from the time of Mahatma Gandhi who told his followers that no freedom is possible without tyag (sacrifice).

Again, during demonetization, the honest populist people against the corrupt rich narrative meant that the Indians were willing to endure some adversity in the hope that the corrupt rich would have it even worse.

The Bharatiya Janata Party ecosystem has scrambled for an effective narrative in recent weeks. In reality, attempts to anger the public against a foreign vulture press have found little traction beyond die-hard online warriors. If you ask someone waiting for an oxygen cylinder in Meerut what they think of the pandemic coverage by the Washington post or the BBC, they’ll fire you with barely concealed contempt.

The queue to fill oxygen cylinders in Lucknow Video away @tripsashu pic.twitter.com/jgwhK08fzu – Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 20, 2021

Likewise, efforts to pass the buck to opposition-led states have had little credibility given that Modi had zealously made himself the face of the successful fight against the first wave of the pandemic. In the absence of any ideological narrative or grandiose purpose to found the suffering, it slowly turns into anger at the government.

Third, the anger against Modi emerges from his most loyal political base, the urban middle classes. This is the group that holds a disproportionate influence on the production of political opinion in the country and which has been a critical ideological supporter of the government. If the mainstream media have been much more critical of the central government during this episode, it is because both their audiences and their staff come from these classes.

While the middle classes have shown themselves willing to forgo financial losses for their ideological support for Modi, the second wave represents the type of trauma that could force a reassessment. Not only have many lost family or friends to the pandemic, but also on a more fundamental level there has been an unprecedented devaluation of their enormous relative privilege. Their financial power and network of connections have often turned out to be in vain in securing such basic things as hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, or even in providing for the last rites of loved ones.

Political fallout

This brings us to the second question. How will all of this play out politically? The test of what the political fallout from the second wave will mean for Modi and the BJP will undoubtedly be the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early next year. They are shaping up to be the most important elections of Modi’s second term. As the recent panchayat elections show, the BJP is still not as dominant in Uttar Pradesh as previously assumed. No government of the day has returned to power in Uttar Pradesh since 1989 and the BJP would likely need Modis’ call to drag them to the line.

Unlike Bengal, a loss in Uttar Pradesh would be a devastating blow from which it would be difficult to recover. After all, it is a state where the BJP holds more than three-quarters of the majority, which houses the constituency of prime ministers, and is ruled by prime minister icon Hindutva after Modi. The chances of the Modi government at the Center coming back to power in 2024 would then be reduced to a lottery, and all other institutional actors such as the media, courts, bureaucrats and regional parties would shape their behavior to suit the situation. the weakened state of government. .

“When a patient goes to L3 hospital, they are told to be referred by the district hospital. So the patient continues to run from place to place even as his oxygen level continues to drop, ”Union Minister Santosh Gangwar said in an open letter to UP Dit CM Yogi Adityanath. pic.twitter.com/HYQPJ0PqjZ – Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 10, 2021

However, elections in Uttar Pradesh are still a year away, an eternity in Indian politics. Therefore, any forecast for these elections, let alone 2024, must be tempered with a fair amount of caution. A year ago, the anger over the law amending the citizenship law threat to dislodge the BJP from power in Assam. As it happens, the BJP has comfortably returned to power, sweeping the Upper Assam region which was the hotbed of the protests.

It must also be said that the pandemic or health care is unlikely to be major electoral issues, whether in the general elections of 2022 in Uttar Pradesh or of 2024. It would hardly be surprising if few people cite these issues as important to them in election polls. However, the political significance of the moment lies in the fact that the pandemic can become a crystallizing event for all other causes of dissatisfaction with government unemployment, declining income and rural distress.

These questions have been boiling under the surface for several years, without reaching a level of political salience that could threaten the government. Modi’s personal appeal, aside from the ideological dominance of the BJP, has ensured that these issues remain disparate complaints and do not merge into a general anti-outgoing sentiment. The second wave of the pandemic therefore threatens the domination of the BJP on both sides: first, it could crystallize feelings of dissatisfaction into a coherent feeling of anti-exiting; and secondly, it could weaken the personal appeal of Modi, which is the BJP’s most effective weapon in submitting such a process.

Transform your feelings

A recent weekly Cvoter follow-up survey indicated some first signs of a reversal of sentiment. For the first in seven years, pollster Yashwant Deshmukh reported that satisfaction with the central government had declined: 40% compared to 64% last July. At the same time, the number of respondents describing themselves as not at all satisfied fell from 32% to 15% last year.

However, it would be a grave mistake to write the political obituary of Modi, an extremely cunning politician who has renovated and reinvented his political brand. Many times before. As we have seen in many recent elections, there is no guarantee that even discontent with a government will result in electoral setbacks, in the absence of strong opposition and, most importantly, of a government. credible alternative face.

National opposition to Modi remains weak and divided. In the same Cvoter poll, there were more people who replied with I don’t know / I can’t say that Rahul Gandhi is their favorite prime minister’s choice.

The pandemic has pushed Indian politics to a crossroads. Much depends on whether the opposition can seize this moment and make it a political turning point, or if Modi reestablishes his personality cult and the BJP summons the forces of history to deepen its grip on Indian politics.

The only thing that can be said for sure is that the Modis grip on power no longer seems steadfast.

Asim Ali is Associate Researcher at the Center for Policy Research and Policy Columnist based in Delhi.