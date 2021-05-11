Xi Jinping is inspired by a classic text to call for greater harmony between man and nature





Environment, Science and technology, Hunting, fishing and the outdoors BEIJING, May 10, 2021 / CNW / – A CCTV + report: Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly stressed the need to redouble efforts to protect the ecological environment, drawing inspiration from classic works to promote the shift to a greener way of life and low carbon emissions and to ensure the harmony between man and nature. In his opening speech at the Horticultural Exhibition of Beijing In April 2019, Xi Jinping quoted the ancient Chinese classical text Zi Zhi Tong Jian, also known as the General Mirror to help the government which was first published nearly a millennium ago. During this speech, Xi Jinping acknowledged that industrialization, although it has created unprecedented material wealth, has caused serious damage to Mother Nature. These remarks come against a backdrop of growing concern about the effects of climate change and fears that fossil fuels will run out soon if humans continue to burn them at the current rate, when essential resources like land , water and energy are all increasingly limited. The wise use of natural resources is the key to ecological conservation, Xi Jinping said at the event. We must promote a simpler, greener and low-carbon lifestyle, oppose excess and waste and foster a culture of healthy and ecological living, added the Chinese president. When we look at the sky at night, we are in awe of the many canvases. The Earth plant is the only home of mankind. We have to protect this plant like we protect our own eyes and cherish nature like we christen life, he said. China’s latest five-year plan lays foundation for pledge to cap carbon dioxide emissions from here 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The fourteenth five-year plan (from 2021 to 2025) promises to reduce energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product (GDP) and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 13.5 % and 18% respectively over the next five years. Over the past 10 years, China has been the world leader in increasing forest resources, with an afforestation area of ​​over 70 million hectares. Meanwhile, 90% of terrestrial ecosystem types and 85% of major wildlife populations are effectively protected by the state. China has also pledged to increase, by 2030, the volume of forest stocks by 6 billion cubic meters above the level of 2005 and bring its total installed capacity of wind and solar power to over 1.2 billion kilowatts. Privilege: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pbnX22aokU Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506100/video.mp4 SOURCE CCTV + These press releases may also interest you CHANGSHA, China, Jul 31, 2015 / PRNewswire / – ZKenergy Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (ZKenergy) today announced that the company has won its lawsuit against Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. (Wuxi Suntech) about contractual disputes … These funds will ensure the management and operation of the new parcels recently transferred to Rouge National Urban Park, which extend over 21 square kilometers TORONTO, August 1, 2015 / CNW / – Today, Paul Calandra, .. . LAKE LOUISE, AB, July 31, 2015 / CNW / -BlakeRichards, MP for WildRose, on behalf of the Honorable Leona Aglukkaq, Minister of the Environment and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, today announced investments amounting to more than… QUBEC, July 31. 2015 / CNW Telbec / – The Qubec Port Authority (APQ), through its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mario Girard, made a request to submit the multifunctional water terminal project … OTTAWA, July 31 2015 / CNW / – The Honorable LeonaAglukkaq, Minister of the Environment, Minister of the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Minister for the Arctic Council, today announced financial assistance … OTTAWA, July 31 2015 / CNW / -As part of the modernization and strengthening of the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act (2012) (CEAA 2012) put in place to support the government’s Responsible Development initiative … Communiqu sent on May 10, 2021 13:57 and distributed by:



