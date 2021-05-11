Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccine Supply, Delhi: Shared Vaccine Formula

3 mins ago

As of Monday evening, Delhi reported around 12,600 new cases of Covid in the past 24 hours.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the center to share COVID-19 vaccine formulas and allow more companies to manufacture doses – of which there is a severe shortage as the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech strive to meet demand.

Currently India has two vaccines and only two companies making them – Covishield (by the Serum Institute) and Covaxin (by Bharat Biotech) – and both have struggled to ramp up production. A third – Russia’s Sputnik V – has been authorized but not yet deployed; it will be produced by five companies.

Mr Kejriwal – who also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the suggestions – said the supply could be increased if more companies were allowed to manufacture the vaccines.

“Only two companies produce vaccines. They only produce six to seven crore per month. That way it will take more than two years to vaccinate everyone … then many waves will have come. It is important to increase vaccine production and to frame them as a national plan, ”Kejriwal said.

“… several companies should be deployed to produce vaccines. The center should collect the formula from these two and give it to others so that they can produce vaccines safely,” he added.

“The center has the power to do this in these difficult times,” he said, writing to the prime minister, “every Indian should be vaccinated in the coming months and we are ready to play all roles”.

“We are administering doses of 1.25 lakh every day. We will start to vaccinate more than three lakh per day. We aim to vaccinate all residents within three months but we are facing a shortage,” the chief minister said. .

Delhi Health Minister reported low levels of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday (File)

Mr Kejriwal also spoke of the drop in the number of new daily Covid cases in Delhi – from a peak of around 28,000 a day at the end of last month – and said he had used the lockdown to expand the ‘infrastructure.

“Thanks to your cooperation, the lockdown has been a success. We have increased the number of oxygen beds in the last few days. Yesterday we installed 500 new intensive care beds near the GTB hospital”, a- he said, adding: “Now there is no shortage. of intensive care and oxygen beds in Delhi.”

Delhi remains under a Covid lockdown until 5 a.m. on May 17.

This morning’s vaccine call comes a day after Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the city only had enough doses of Covaxin for one day and Covishield for four.

Vaccine supply issues – still a matter of concern – have become more pronounced since the center expanded the network to include all adults over 18 from May 1. Pricing concerns – states paying at least double what the center does – have slowed buying even further.

Late Monday evening, the center fired back in Delhi, reporting low vaccine stocks, and accused Arvind Kejriwal’s government of buying only 5.5 lakh doses.

The AAP ruling refuted the claim, and shared what it said was evidence that the center “was deliberately cutting off vaccine supplies to states and selling them to foreign countries.”

Delhi recorded around 12,600 new cases of Covid on Monday in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is now just over 85,000 and the positivity rate is below 20 percent for the first time since early April.

This morning, the Union Health Ministry reported more than 3.29 lakh new cases in the past 24 hours.

With the contribution of ANI

