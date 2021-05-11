Violence on Temple Mount bares fragility of Turkey’s attempts to mend relations with Israel

Turkey’s efforts to reestablish relations with Israel have been derailed by the fierce crackdown by Israeli forces against Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, with Turkish leaders relapsing into well-worn verbal rounds against the Jewish state amid heightened religious sensitivity during Ramadan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan taken to twitter over the weekend to broadcast his fury in Turkish, Arabic and Hebrew. He called Israel a cruel terrorist state and said Muslim nations must take effective action to end the violence. Those who remained silent participated in the cruelty there.

Erdogan spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to express his support, while his foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, sworn that Turkey would continue to be the voice of our Palestinian brothers and sisters and to defend their rights. Erdogans Communications Director Fahrettin Altun intervened with his own tweets, saying: To the Islamic world we say: It is time to stop Israel’s heinous and cruel attacks! To humanity, we say: it is time to put this apartheid state in its place.

The chairman of Turkey’s state-run Religious Affairs Directorate ordered prayers to be performed in mosques across the country on Monday for the salvation of Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupying terrorist state of Israel .

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt and other Arab countries have also denounced Israel’s actions, although their language is visibly more measured than Turkey.

The flood of condemnations came after Israeli police, using rubber bullets, tear gas and stun guns, clashed with Palestinian protesters and stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-busiest site. sacred of Islam, May 7. to make room for Israeli settlers, as part of a sustained effort to thin out the Palestinian population in the city, rights groups say.

The clashes continued on a third day on Monday as police banned Jews from entering the Temple Mount to celebrate Jerusalem Day, when Israel captured East Jerusalem and Jordan’s Old City in the War of 1967. Hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of members of the Israeli security forces were injured in the violence, which continued to spread and intensify with reports of rockets fired by Hamas from the Gaza Strip over central Israel.

Galia Lindenstrauss, a senior researcher at the Tel Aviv Institute for National Security Studies specializing in Turkish foreign policy, said Turkey’s backlash was hardly surprising despite Ankaras’ efforts over the years. months to mend his torn ties with the Jewish state, including meetings. between senior intelligence officials and informal cooperation with Azerbaijan in its recent war against Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh. Lindenstrauss said: The Turkish response to the escalating violence in Jerusalem is eagerly awaited and is another manifestation of the fact that Turkish-Israeli relations are heavily influenced by the development of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She added that the Israeli authorities are also concerned about the growing influence of Hamas in the current cycle of violence in Jerusalem, and will therefore continue to view with suspicion Turkey’s ties to Hamas and the growing influence of Ankaras among Palestinians of Israeli citizenship, who were also involved. in the current cycle of violence.

The Israelis have the strongest demand for any kind of thaw with the Ankarais to end his support for Hamas and expel Hamas operatives from Turkey. These Egypts echo the demand that Turkey stop supporting many figures of the Muslim Brotherhood who orchestrate the activities of the opposition against Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi outside Istanbul if relations are to be normalized and relations diplomatic relations fully restored. Ankara took interim measures, ordering Brotherhood chains to tone down their attacks and reportedly expelled some people linked to Hamas. But obviously none of this has satisfied either Egypt or Israel so far. The first official talks between Turkey and Egypt in Cairo last week proved inconclusive.

Cavusoglu flew to Riyadh today in a separate attempt to mend relations with Saudi Arabia, whose unofficial boycott of Turkish goods exacerbates Turkey’s financial woes. Ties have plummeted following Turkey’s revelation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s alleged role in the gruesome 2018 murder of Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Israel also accuses Turkey of seeking to stir up unrest on the Temple Mount, sending what it calls Turkish agent provocateurs to stir up dissent among the Palestinians there, and of channeling aid to Hamas.

Turkey and Israel have not had ambassadors in their respective capitals since May 2018. That’s when Turkey asked the Israeli ambassador to take leave of the escalating attacks. against the Palestinians in Gaza and the decision of the Donald Trump administration to move the United States embassy to Jerusalem.

Several reasons have contributed to the reversal of the course of Ankaras. The first is the belief that good relations with Israel could buy Turkey’s favor in Washington, another alliance destroyed under nearly two decades of Erdogans leadership. The other is that Turkey could torpedo the deepening alliance between Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates which centers, as Ankara sees it, on hostility towards Turkey itself. even, especially in the eastern Mediterranean.

Israel is in no rush to fall back into Turkey’s bed as it basks in the satisfaction of its newly cemented ties with several Gulf states, Morocco and Sudan. His seemingly endless electoral stalemate is another obstacle. A new bloc of change between Yesh Atid ruler Yair Lapid and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett seeks to form a coalition government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to forge his own. If they are successful, Lapid is expected to become the new foreign minister. Although more centrist than Netanyahu, who is notorious for disliking Erdogan, Lapid was also quite vocal in his anti-Erdogan rhetoric, Lindenstrauss noted.

She continued: Therefore, he will not be excited about a rapprochement with Turkey, but can be pragmatic, because all we are talking about is bringing back the ambassadors, nothing more.

Still, the change bloc will likely be made up of people with very different worldviews who could speak with different voices about Turkey, Lindenstrauss said. Whether the pro-Turkish voices win will largely depend on Ankaras’ future behavior. Either way, she added, “most Israeli Jews view the criticism coming from Erdogan as one-sided and unfair.