State Department Covid review denounces ‘US international leadership vacuum’ under Trump and Pompeo





The project notes deep frustrations career officials at the State Department have harbored over the pandemic response of past administrations. The document also takes a sober look at how the pandemic hampered U.S. foreign policy goals, and it details the mistakes made at the start of the crisis.

[T]The move to reassure Americans of their safety and to avoid harming the economy has delayed warnings to U.S. citizens about travel during a pandemic long after airlines cut flights and borders were closed in the world, says the document.

As President, Donald Trump sadly downplayed the severity of the virus in its early days, comparing it to the flu. Other elected officials from both parties also downplayed the danger. Other decisions of the Trump administration have caused further harm, according to the document.

The United States struggles to contain the virus, harsh criticism from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other multilateral institutions, and the politicized internal debate over science and mitigation measures has undermined international confidence in American leadership, he says.

Foreign policy considerations often struggle to be heard in domestic crises; this only underscores the essential role of departments in promoting and building a global response to pandemics and other health crises, as a moral imperative and to ensure the health, safety and prosperity of the American people, continues he does. The Ministry’s response was insufficient in this regard at the start of the crisis.

State Department officials identified the US international leadership vacuum as early as March 2020 and pushed for greater engagement, citing US leadership in the global fight against Ebola in 2014.

However, these proposals have not gained popularity with ministry or White House officials, the document continues. Instead, an excessive focus on China’s responsibility for the pandemic led to a retrospective focus on attributing blame for the virus, which the Department’s research later showed was an ineffective approach to messaging. because the United States appeared on several occasions reluctant to assume a greater international dimension. leadership in dealing with the pandemic.

The document says the State Department has finally found ways to show international leadership and advance political goals. As an example, he points to the regular calls that then Deputy Secretary Steve Biegun made with counterparts in other countries to resolve issues and discuss responses. He also commends the Economic and Trade Affairs Bureau of the departments for helping to improve the supply chains of personal protective equipment. And he notes that the Department’s Foreign Aid Office has innovatively deployed $ 1.6 billion in emergency foreign aid.

But the document also cites a number of measures taken by the White House that have isolated the United States from the international community, including the withdrawal of the WHO; the cancellation of plans to host the G7 summit in June 2020; and refusing to join the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, a multinational initiative to distribute vaccines around the world. The draft report also notes that Trump skipped the pandemic preparedness session at the November 2020 G20 meeting.

[A]While the United States has dominated the world in COVID-19 infections and deaths, the Department has been unable to cite the United States as an example for the rest of the world to follow, he said. added.

A fan is seen in Newburgh, NY | SrA Jonathan Lane / US Air Force via AP

It also blames the US government for focusing too much on sending ventilators around the world at the onset of pandemics, even though it was not the most effective intervention and, in many cases, not put to good use. .

The pandemic also severely limited the ability of government departments to advance U.S. foreign policy goals that were unrelated to the crisis, the report said, stressing that this problem was largely inevitable. Restrictions on in-person gatherings, foreign counterparts are particularly focused on the pandemic, and zoom fatigue among foreign officials have all hampered states’ efforts.

Multilateral discussions were difficult compared to Zoom because non-verbal signals were difficult to read through the screen and people were sometimes reluctant to discuss sensitive information, he continues. A number of missions abroad, to use the words of one post, have limped and been able to achieve certain selected political priorities only through arduous efforts.

But there were silver linings. Some overseas publications have found that virtual programming broadens their reach by making events accessible to people who may not have had the means to attend in-person meetings.

State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to comment on the allegedly leaked report covering the previous administration, particularly the one that remains in draft and awaits a broader contribution.

More broadly, however, the secretary [Antony] Blinken from his first day in office has prioritized the health and safety of our global workforce, and the State Department has been at the center of government efforts to tackle the virus globally, Price continued. We have provided a total of nearly 200,000 doses of vaccine to our staff, including all of our overseas posts. We have also provided significant life-saving assistance on a multilateral and bilateral basis to countries around the world, recognizing that as long as the virus spreads anywhere, it poses a threat to people everywhere, including Americans here at home. . It is also true that as a ministry we recognize the importance of identifying and reporting lessons learned, including episodes prior to this administration.

