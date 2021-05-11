Weekly Belt and Road Investor News # 28





Tuesday, May 11, 2021 Welcome to this week’s issue of the China Briefings Belt & Road Initiative weekly investor intelligence roundup. While China has faced trade protectionist measures from the US and the EU, we take a look at where the academic differences between China and the West originate. We also take a look at how and who is responsible for the management and direction of the Belt & Road initiative. As a China-West decoupling becomes more than a hypothetical scenario, we take a look at how China and Eurasia are coming together in response to Western restrictions. China’s trade with Russia has grown 20% this year, while other countries are also looking to join the Eurasian Economic Union of which China is also a part. We are also examining the opportunities for foreign investors following China’s promise of carbon neutrality. If you find it useful, send it to a friend. Subscriptions can be obtained at www.silkroadbriefing.com

Political Scientists vs Engineers: How East and West Divided Decoupling is the result of divisions between theory and science, with some influential governments now academically unbalanced. This has implications for future global development. Who is running the Belt and Road Initiative in China? It is not Xi Jinping and learning how Chinese structures are diversified allows you to understand how China plans to move forward and how your business can adapt to these changes. Sino-Russian bilateral trade up 20% in January-April 2021 Bilateral trade is expected to reach US $ 120 billion in 2021. China is experiencing regional trade growth as Western markets deteriorate.

Turkish government approves Istanbul canal project The 45 km (90 mile) Istanbul Canal is expected to cost US $ 9.2 billion and has been touted as a smart investment that will bring in revenue in the form of shipping revenue and reduced traffic in the Bosphorus Strait . Turkmenistan watches the Eurasian Economic Union Turkmenistan has the fourth largest LNG reserve in the world, while improvements in infrastructure and ports indicate the possibility of joining a free trade bloc for the first time. Mauritius asks to join the Eurasian Economic Union The proposed deal has huge implications for uniting finance and trade in Africa, the EAEU, China and India. China’s Carbon Neutral Commitment: New Opportunities for Foreign Investment in Renewable Energy Carbon neutrality means that countries balance their CO2 emissions with equivalent reductions in CO2 from the atmosphere. China’s commitment to become carbon neutral puts it in closer alignment with many other countries, such as the US and the EU. New China Plus Investment Guide: Identifying Opportunities Under the Belt & Road Initiative This 142-page guide is a unique study on investment opportunities within the Chinas Belt & Road Initiative. As infrastructure construction is completed, the investment potential increases. This book covers all aspects of free trade, taxation and law at the BIS, as well as potential pitfalls. About Us Dezan Shira and associates providing business intelligence, market research, legal, tax and compliance matters to foreign investors throughout Asia, and has 28 offices in the region. We are a member of the Leading Edge Alliance, a network of related companies with offices around the world. For assistance with researching the Belt & Road Initiative, please contact us at [email protected] or visit us at www.dezshira.com. To subscribe to our Belt & Road Initiative portal, please click here.

