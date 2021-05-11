All implementing regulations for the Job Creation Law have yet to be released, Jokowi sued





Jakarta – Lawyer Viktor Santoso Tandiasa sued President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) before the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN). The applicant assessed Jokowi negligent because it has not published all the implementing regulations Copyright law. One of them is related to regulations derived from the Law on Public Administration. “We have officially registered a lawsuit against the law (Illegal Government Act) which was carried out by the President for the non-publication of a Presidential Regulation regarding positive fictitiousness as regulated in Article 175 of the Job Creation Law which amended Article 53 of the Law on government administration, which resulted in a legal loophole to take positive fictitious efforts at PTUN with case No. 123 / G / TF / 2021 / PTUN.JKT ”, said the applicant’s lawyer, Eliadi Hulu, to journalists, Tuesday (5/11/2021). The complainant has a number of arguments, one of which is that there has been a change in the Law on Government Administration, in particular in the provisions governing Article 53 of the Law on Public Administration after the entry into force of the law on job creation. Prior to the creation of the Job Creation Law, positive fictitious efforts were made through a mechanism within the PTUN. However, in Article 175 of the Job Creation Law, fictitious positive efforts through the PTUN mechanism are removed. “So since the enactment of the Job Creation Law, the PTUN is no longer allowed to examine, test and decide on positive fictitious applications,” Eliadi said. Examples of cases in PTUN decision number 24 / P / FP / 2021 / PTUN.PL which states that the state administrative court no longer has the power to examine, decide and resolve requests made to agencies government officials and / or officials to determine and / or take decisions and / or take action refers to the provisions of Article 175 of the Law on Job Creation which amended Article 53 of the Law on ‘public administration. “The problem is that since the promulgation of the Copyright Law, so far, the President of the Republic of Indonesia has not issued any Presidential Regulations governing other provisions on the form of decision-making and / or actions that are considered legally granted on the basis of the mandate of Article 53 paragraph (5) of the Law on Government Administration, as set out in Article 175 of copyright law, ”Eliadi said. “So that there is currently a legal loophole (rules) in the implementation of the amendment from Article 53 of the Law on Government Administration to Article 175 of the Law on Job Creation “Eliadi continued. While in the law on job creation, there is a maximum period of 3 months for the government, its president, to be obliged to promulgate implementing regulations. This is regulated by article 185 letter a of the law on job creation. “This means that 3 months after the adoption and promulgation of the law on job creation (November 2, 2020), then at the latest (February 2, 2021) all the regulations implementing the law on job creation ‘jobs must be published. Including the presidential regulations concerning fictitious as a result of the amendment to article 53 of the law on government administration contained in article 175 of the law on job creation ”, Eliadi said. Due to the failure to regulate the above positive fictitious mechanism, the claimant expressly stated that all lawyers or the community suffered losses due to a legal vacuum. Therefore, it can be said that he took factual action in the form of silence / not to take concrete action in the form of not making a decision ”decide»(Read: presidential regulations). “In the meantime, it is his obligation,” Eliadi said. (asp / haf)

