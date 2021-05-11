Mike Lindell Falsely Claims Trump Got 80 Million Votes And Was On Track To Win All Swing States





My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell falsely claimed former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election with 80 million votes. Lindell also claimed that Trump would have won six key battlefield states if election fraudsters had not rigged the vote against him.

Lindell made her statements Monday night at an in-person indoor rally at Corn Palace, an arena in Mitchell, South Dakota. During the event, Lindell claimed that on election night people rigged voting machines against Trump. However, the riggers underestimated the number of votes Trump would win, Lindell said.

“They estimated Donald Trump at around 68 million [votes], Okay? Well, you and the whole country voted. He’s actually 80 million, everyone. But he was going to win, “Lindell said.” He was going to win despite the machines and all the others, I call it, “organic fraud”. “

Trump won 74,216,154 votes in the 2020 election.

“Organic fraud,” as Lindell calls it, has reportedly included ballots cast by deceased, non-residents and minors as well as “fake ballots”. Lindell then falsely claimed that critical battlefield states delayed counting their final vote on election night when they realized Trump had a lead.

My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell falsely claimed former Republican President Donald Trump won the election by 80 million votes and was on track to win six key battlefield states until scammers voters rig the vote against Trump. In this photo, Lindell speaks at a Black History Month reception in the East Room of the White House on February 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Somodevilla / Getty chip

“When they stopped everything,” said Lindell, “they did it because Donald Trump would have won all six [battleground] States, so they had to stop it in its tracks. They misjudged him, okay? “

The six states mentioned by Lindell were likely Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. All six states have certified their final vote tally by November 30, 2020. Trump and officials from the Republican Party have sued for fraud in those states and other key states Biden won. Almost all of the lawsuits were dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

Trump lost the election by more than seven million popular votes and 74 electoral votes. He claimed that the voter fraud only took place in the states he lost.

Final ballot counting and state certifications were delayed after election night, in part because officials had to count large numbers of mail-in ballots. More voters used postal ballots in the 2020 election to avoid voting in person during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the election, Trump repeatedly said that only widespread electoral fraud could cause him to lose. Lindell and Trump continued to claim that this had happened. Lindell faces a $ 1.3 billion libel lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for allegedly claiming that the company’s machines contributed to the alleged fraud.

Lindell sued the company for $ 1.6 billion, claiming the company is a “government actor” that violated its constitutional rights to free speech and due process.

Lindell’s rally on Monday was an event intended to mark the launch of Frank Speech, a website Lindell has long touted as a “free speech” social media network. The site currently has no social media functionality and mainly features embedded videos of Lindell making baseless election fraud allegations.

Lindell’s rally attendees received a free copy of his autobiography, What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO. Lindell’s rally was scheduled between a college graduation ceremony and an event hosted by the American Corn Hole Association.

Newsweek has reached out to Lindell for comment.

