Is the Middle East on the mend?

This is unlikely to last, but it’s hard to remember the last time the Middle East was as calm, relatively speaking, as it is today.

Consider where we were a little over a year ago. Some 3 million displaced Syrians gathered in Idlib province, the last rebel-held territory, as the world feared the humanitarian catastrophe that could result from a Russian-backed offensive by President Bashar Al Assad.

In Libya, Marshal Khalifa Haftars’ massive military campaign has drawn closer to Tripoli, where his Libyan national army has prepared for the battle of the century against the government of national accord. In Yemen, efforts to reach a political settlement again failed and violence escalated sharply in early 2020, with fighting on multiple fronts.

Today it is a changed landscape. Libya is on a tenuous peace and is heading towards the December elections, in part thanks to Turkey’s intervention, which is widely seen as helping bring about what appears to be a legitimate political resolution.

Yes, the Ankaras invasions of northeastern Syria have led to accusations of ethnic cleansing and war crimes. But Turkey’s military incursion into Idlib and the March 2020 ceasefire with Russia helped avert a massacre and stopped a new wave of refugees from sweeping through Europe. Now, some Arab states have decided to welcome Al Assads Syria into the regional fold while Turkey has launched a campaign with Russia and Qatar to encourage political resolution.

And now Iraq is working to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Iran to create momentum that encourages de-escalation across the region. We want good special relations with Iran, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said last week. Days later, officials confirmed that the two countries were involved in talks to reduce tensions and end the war in Yemen.

As pandemic fears begin to dissipate, across the region, supposed adversaries are proving nice: the Montagues and the Capulets as BFFs. In 2018, Mohammad Ali Jafari, head of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, vowed that Tehran would never speak with Great Satan, the United States. Yet bilateral negotiations to revive the nuclear deal have intensified in recent days.

Turkey, on the other hand, seems to speak to everyone. Relations between Egypt and Turkey have been freezing since President Abdel Fattah El Sisi ousted Mohammed Morsi in mid-2013, but Egyptian and Turkish officials met last week in Cairo, an important step towards normalization .

Turkey and Israel are said to have made progress in the indirect talks, and Ankara has invited the Israeli energy minister to next month’s diplomatic conference in Antalya, which would be the first high-level Israeli visit since 2018.

Finally, this Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay the first Turkish diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia in four years. The two hope to end the rift caused in part by the 2018 murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

What is behind the turkey charm offensive? Closer ties with Arab powers could help Ankara avoid further sanctions from the US and the EU. In addition, Turkey is currently experiencing serious economic problems and needs as many trading partners as it can muster. And with the survey numbers at a record levelTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could use a national political victory.

Outside of Turkey he is doing much better. In one survey last month according to the Arab barometer of Princeton University, the Turkish president was ahead of many other regional leaders. Ten years ago, after popular uprisings toppled leaders in Cairo and Tunis, Erdogan traveled to Arab capitals and was, in the words of a major Western magazine, greeted like a rock star.

Islamist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, which had inspired the Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP), seemed ascendant, and the Turkish leader seemed to represent the future of the region. Yet within a few years, Islamists were mostly seen as troublemakers and Mr Erdogan had pushed Turkey to the brink of authoritarianism.

Today, even after a decade of problematic Turkish policies in addition to centuries of Ottoman rule, the Turkish leader has come full circle. The Arab Barometer highlighted Mr. Erdogans’ unparalleled electoral legitimacy over his 20-year history, the AKP has never lost a national vote and Turkey is increasingly open to Arab activists, dissidents and to tourists.

In North Africa, Turkey has been making progress for some time. Last month, Erdogan and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah pledged to step up oil and gas cooperation. Libya is home to Africa’s largest oil reserves and, thanks to its intervention and maritime agreement with the GNA, Turkey is likely to be involved in the development of its energy blocks.

In December, Turkey signed an agreement with Tunisia offering $ 150 million in interest-free loans to Tunis to buy Turkish military equipment. Ankara and Algiers signed seven cooperation agreements a few years ago, and Algeria is now Turkey’s second largest trading partner in Africa, with $ 4.2 billion in 2020. The Maghreb countries are part of the zone influence from Turkey, Dalia Ghanem of Carnegies Middle East Center in Beirut wrote last week. The Turkish footprint will continue to grow.

Gaining ground with Israel, Egypt and the Gulf powers will not be so easy. Turkey has dug a hole on a range of issues: the war in Libya, the hunt for natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean, influence in Sudan and Somalia, the Muslim Brotherhood and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces , the main fighting force in the anti – ISIS Coalition.

But Turkey needs reconciliation more than the other side. Hat in hand, Mr. Erdogan is unlikely to get what he wants without giving up a lot. Its Islamist foreign policy can go first, as Egypt wants Ankara to distance itself further from the Muslim Brotherhood and abandon the exiled group leaders in Turkey.

Next comes Turkey’s military presence in Libya, where neighboring Egypt has long feared the spillover of violence. On Friday, Erdogan said Turkey was determined to regain its historic link with Egypt and that the talks would continue and develop.

As with Egypt, a nagging problem for Israel is the presence of Hamas in Turkey. The Muslim Brotherhood-linked group, labeled a terrorist group by the US and the EU, has administrative offices in Istanbul as well as a cyber warfare and counterintelligence center. These will likely need to be closed if the reset is to advance.

What could Saudi Arabia ask of Turkey? Well find out soon enough.

Ankara may not have significantly changed its policy in recent months, but it has clearly changed course. As recently as October, its state-run media TRT World ran stories about how the Arab states had aligned themselves against Turkey. These days, the outlet is calling on analysts from the pro-government think tank Seta to highlight a historic shift in Turkish-Arab relations and detail how the two sides have learned to trust each other.

Not yet. But all of a sudden, it doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

David Lepeska is a Turkish and Eastern Mediterranean Affairs columnist for The National