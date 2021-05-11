Malala Yousafzai slammed for skipping ‘Israel’ in condemnation tweet





Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai was criticized for ignoring Israel in her tweet as she commented on the recent violent attack on Masjid Al Aqsa by Israeli forces.

Videos and footage of the inhumane assault by Israeli forces on worshipers of Masjid Al Aqsa in Jerusalem against worshipers during the holy month of Ramadan sent shockwaves around the world, with Muslim communities condemning Israeli forces.

The violence in Jerusalem, especially against children, is unbearable. This long conflict has claimed the lives of many children and their futures. Leaders must act immediately, there is no peace when children and civilians are not safe. #AlAqsa https://t.co/bLv3XyA1OV

– Malala (@Malala) May 10, 2021

Like the rest of the world, Malala Yousafzai also took to social media to express her concerns over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Jerusalem. However, his tweet gave him a backlash that lacked basic facts, according to social media users.

The violence in Jerusalem, especially against children, is unbearable. This long conflict has claimed the lives of many children and their futures. Leaders must act immediately, there is no peace when children and civilians are not safe, Malala Yousafzai wrote in her tweet.

Read more: Malala Yousafzai partners with Apple TV and signs multi-year agreement

However, social media users believe she deliberately failed to call Israel in her tweet.

Violence… .This long conflict… .many children. Ah, mastering the delicate art of maintaining neutrality. Imagine such careful terminology used if the Islamists / Taliban inflict violence in conflicts. But Oxbridge’s Nobel laureates can’t call Israel, can they? https://t.co/bT8yGMqqlo

– Javed Hassan (@javedhassan) May 10, 2021

Some have expressed dismay that she does not speak for Muslims in Palestine, being brutally crushed by Israeli forces and the state, despite huge international awareness. Internet users believe that Malala Yousafzai has the opportunity to fight the brutal persecution of the oppressed Muslim brothers in Gaza and Jerusalem.

Malala is one of the most influential people in the world. Can you imagine how many opinions she could change as she championed the cause of Kashmir and Palestine. The fact that we can make so much of a difference with even one tweet but choose to remain silent is pathetic.

– SocialPariah (@Non_granta) May 10, 2021

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=6]

A social media user posted the screenshot of his tweet which he called a correction.

Some reminded her that she should openly name and shame Israel as she had acted with the Taliban when they attacked it. The attack on unarmed worshiping Muslims at Masjid Al Aqsa is just as terrorist as the assault on an unarmed young girl attending school in Swat.

Read more: Malala Yousafzai trolled for calling Mia Khalifa her best friend

Malala was quick to name Pakistan when a fake TTP account threatened people on social media, Prime Minister Imran Khan also tagged.

Today she hasn’t even named Israel, and that doesn’t surprise me.

– Virk Shahzaib (@ VirkSh786) May 10, 2021

Angry social media users criticized her for deliberately distorting the facts and the gravity of the violence and gross human rights violations in Palestine. Malala, however, did not respond to the social media reaction.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos