Politics
We are not ‘competing’ with China, but politicians love the idea
In his address to Congress President Biden used a variation of the competition a dozen times last month. Were competing with China and other countries to win the 21st century. Were at a great turning point in history.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden said, is extremely serious about becoming the world’s largest and most consistent nation. He and other autocrats believe that democracy cannot compete with autocracies in the 21st century because it takes too long to build consensus.
In response, Biden insisted, we must spend trillions of dollars on education and welfare spending. If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a thousand times, Biden said, quoting First Lady Jill Biden: Joe, any country that over-educates us is going to outdo us. It echoed a point often made by Barack Obama: we know that the countries that surpass us today will surpass us tomorrow.
The consensus on competitiveness goes well beyond the first couple. Economic competition is one of the oldest and most bipartisan clichés in American politics. And while it’s not entirely absurd, it is mostly nonsense.
During the Cold War, it was more defensible. The Soviet Union and the United States fought in a decades-long struggle not only for military and geopolitical domination, but to win hearts and minds over who had the better system.
But even in the context of the Cold War, the competitive spirit led to excess. In 1989, about nine months before the fall of the Berlin Wall, policymakers were concerned that the Soviet Union could beat us in the race to develop High definition TV.
There are three reasons why politicians deploy the rhetoric of competitiveness. First, it gives a kind of macho weight to what politicians and policymakers want to do anyway. Second, it appeals to team spirit. Conceptually, its nationalism fundamentally stripped of its unpleasant connotations. The message is this: we must all join this agenda to beat the others. This is why Biden raised the supposed problem of reaching consensus. The result is that we can’t waste time arguing with each other.
Third, it fuels the hypothesis that policymakers really know what to do to make us more competitive. We can’t just let the market work instead, we have to invest in this or that, like we invest in munitions factories during a war.
That was the politicians’ argument about Japan in the 1980s. We were in a race to win the future with Japan, so we had to emulate their industrial policy. And that’s how politicians talk about China today.
China is certainly an international competitor in military, diplomatic and geostrategic terms. But this fact lends no weight to the arguments for or against subsidized child care. This argues for increased military spending or increased foreign aid, but such spending is less popular. Which just shows that competitiveness isn’t really the issue.
Indeed, one indicator of the competitiveness claim primarily concerns marketing and the bypass debate is that politicians will use the language of economic competition to justify things they would want to do anyway.
Democrats want more generous rights, increased education spending, and employment programs. To claim that these changes would make America more competitive with China makes this agenda more difficult, more serious and more urgent. Likewise, Republicans are using competition to lobby to lower corporate tax rates, saying lowering taxes will invite more innovation and investment here. They may have a point, but competitiveness isn’t the main reason the GOP loves tax cuts.
The problem is that competitiveness, at least in the way it is usually invoked, is a mirage. Like Paul Krugman, the economist and columnist, wrote in 1994, from a practical and empirical point of view, the great nations of the world are not to any significant degree in economic competition with each other. Comparisons are interesting, and bragging rights can be important. But to say that Japanese growth diminishes the status of the United States is very different from saying that it reduces the standard of living in the United States and it is the latter that the rhetoric of competitiveness claims.
Let’s look at this metric for a moment. Considering all the rhetoric from China, you think we were neck and neck with them. Well the United States 13th rowe for GDP per capita (approximately USD 60,000 in 2017 dollars). But all the nations that defeat us have less than 10 million inhabitants. Were even bigger than all of them combined. Meanwhile, China ranks 79e behind Botswana, Bulgaria and Belarus. China median income is a fraction of ours. While Luxembourg and Switzerland are killing us.
And yet we never hear politicians talking about the need to outdo the Luxembourgers or how the Swiss win the future.
@JonahDispatch
