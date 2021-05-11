HNW calls on President Jokowi to present concrete steps for Palestinian independence





Vice President of the People’s Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia Dr. H. Muhammad Hidayat Nur Wahid, MA. Photo: PR of MPR RI.

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Vice President of the People’s Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia (MPR RI) Dr. H. M Hidayat Nur Wahid, MA recalled the importance of concrete measures taken by the administration Joko Widodo (Jokowi ) regarding support for Palestinian independence. Concrete measures are needed as promised during the presidential election campaign and when the Israeli army attacked the Masjidilaqsa. The attack resulted in the destruction of the Masjidilaqsa and the downfall of over 300 Muslims / Muslims who were i’tikaf in the mosque, which angered Muslims around the world including Indonesia. HNW, Hidayat’s nickname, appreciates President Jokowi’s open statement regarding the forced eviction of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem by the Israeli side. The use of violence against Palestinian civilians in Masjidilaqsa as something that should not be ignored. Therefore, Indonesia must urge the UN Security Council to take action to ensure that the violations do not recur and to ensure that Indonesia continues to side with the Palestinian people. “The most important of these normative statements is the concrete actions taken by the Indonesian Government. Moreover, what Israel has done again turns out to be an occupier because it does not present better conditions for Palestine and peace in the region. Even after normalization with several Arab countries, ”HNW said in a press release in Jakarta on Tuesday (5/11/2021). Deputy Chairman of the Syuro Council of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) reminded him that since the era of the election campaign, President Joko Widodo had expressed his support for Palestinian independence. Jokowi even called for a boycott of Israeli products at the High Level Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC Summit) held in Jakarta some time ago. Therefore, said HNW Indonesia must do more concrete lobbying with the international world. In particular, to impose sanctions on Israel which has again committed crimes against humanity and which violates international conventions concerning East Jerusalem and the Masjidilaqsa. Israel has also shown no progress towards recognizing Palestine as an independent and sovereign state, even after normalization with several Arab states.







