Modi government finally finds backbone to tell SC to back down and mind its own business

Better late than never. On Monday (May 10), the Narendra Modi government decided that enough was enough and told the Supreme Court to back down and stop meddling in what are essentially executive responsibilities over the management of Covid. It is hoped that the upper judiciary will understand the message.

This is not to say that the Center or the States have handled the Covid crisis well. Scenes of people desperate for oxygen and hospital beds for their near and dear ones suggest the government did a bad job in this second wave.

But, if the government blunders, it can also take corrective action, especially since there is a high price to be paid politically for letting people die without proper health care. And there can be no way the court can do better. It can neither generate more oxygen in its premises nor open hospital services in places under its direct jurisdiction. The courts do not have a magic lamp that can be rubbed and solutions delivered pronto.

In an affidavit filed with the court, the Center not only rejected court interference, but used plain language to do so. A India time report quotes the Center as saying this to the court:

In the context of a global pandemic, there is little room for judicial interference. Any overzealous, albeit well-intentioned, judicial intervention can lead to unintended and unintended consequences. In the absence of any expert opinion or administrative experience, leaving doctors, scientists, experts and executives very little room to finance innovative solutions on the move. (Italics to me)

In short, the government has told the courts that it has no reason to take over the leadership of Covid. He indirectly warned that if the courts fit into the picture, they may have to take responsibility for the results.

For good measure, the affidavit added: In a time of such a severe and unprecedented crisis, the executive functioning of government needs discretion to formulate policy in the best interest Given the unprecedented circumstances in which the vaccination campaign is conceived as an executive policy, you have to rely on the wisdom of the executive. The executive, having access to all relevant information in consultation with all stakeholders and experts in the field, must have some freedom of articulation, in the wider public interest.

Translated, this means that courts cannot know what to do in a crisis and should not pretend to do so.

The Center also refused to share information requested by the court on the oxygen crisis. He said: Considering the constitution of an NTF (National Task Force) and its mandate, the central government respectfully defers its response to the issues mentioned in the CS ordinance regarding production, availability, supply , the allocation, supply (and) logistics plans for the transport of oxygen to the States, its delivery by the States to hospitals and the modalities of its administration to Covid patients. The government defended its vaccination policy, including double pricing.

Translation: let’s do our job, and sharing detailed information with the courts won’t make that job any easier.

The surprise is not that the Center finally pushed aside judicial adventurism, but that it took so long. Also, one wonders why the government was so keen on granting the Supreme Court the benefit of well-intentioned interventions, when anyone with common sense will tell you that benevolence must be demonstrated in your own areas of responsibility, and not in those areas. areas. it’s someone else’s responsibility. It is always possible to appear virtuous in the context of another person’s crisis rather than your own.

It is troubling that a government elected by the people, which is accountable to the people, must argue before the Supreme Court to be allowed to do its job, and to be trusted.

Over the past decade, the Supreme Court has been hyperactive do not in its core area of ​​delivering swift justice, but engaging in high-level public interest litigation (PIL) and making grandiose statements against the state.

Among other things, he indiscriminately canceled licenses in 2G scams and coal block allocation, causing enormous damage to the economy, imposed taxes on SUVs entering Delhi and banned liquor bars on highways, among other things. Now the court wants to decide how the country should handle Covid.

Sorry, Milords, it’s none of your business. Your job is to interpret the law, and any intervention should be aimed at bringing justice to those wronged, not leading the nation.

Having found its backbone after a long time, the Modi government must also push back other fronts and tell the courts where to get off. There is nothing more foolish than seeing the courts trying to do other people’s work rather than theirs.