



Something you’ve probably heard by now is that Donald Trump thinks the 2020 election was fraught with fraud and that he, not Joe Biden, should be the one in the White House right now. Obviously, this belief absolutely does not reflect reality, which is another way of saying its absolute insanity. But being full of a horseshoe never bothered the 45th President of the United States, which is why more than six months after losing his candidacy for reelection for good, he still talks to anyone about how he won. will listen, including the wedding of Mar-a-Lago. participants held hostage by his rambling and incoherent diatribes. Who is to blame for this? Honestly, it probably has a lot to do with Fred Trump, whose rejection of his son would end up biting America in the ass. But according to a new report, the blame is shared by a Republican businessman you’ve probably never heard of by the name of Russell Ramsland.

According to the results of a massive Washington Post investigation, key elements of the baseless claim that Trump won the election, the claim that a disturbing number of Republican voters believe it is true, has taken hold. form for the first time in an airplane hangar in Addison, Texas, in 2018. a blue wave in the midterm elections of those years, Ramsland and his associates, including former ally Laura Pressley, presented of candidates who had lost the idea that (1) their opponents had won through fraud, and (2) Ramsland and his company had voted-machine audit logs apparently containing evidence. Of course, neither was true, and the folks at Ramsland and Pressley had hoped they could convince to bring a challenge to the election. We had to find the right candidate, Pressley said. We had to find one who knew they cleverly refused. At that time, Pressley told the Post, there was no legal avenue to pursue the allegations of fraud in the Dallas midterm election. So she and Ramsland set their sights on something bigger: the 2020 presidential election:

With Pressley in tow, Ramsland launched a fundraising campaign, visiting the ranches and mansions of some of Texass’ richest Tory backers. Ramsland has told potential donors their money will support legal challenges to ensure the integrity of the elections ahead of the 2020 election, Pressley said. The hook was always Trumpt their guy could lose, Pressley said.

Together, Ramsland and [Joshua] Merritt [a former employee of Ramslands company Allied Security Operations Group] paints a picture of a fully porous, widely open and hackable voting system. Ramsland has made a series of specific allegations, including that hackers or rogue operators could direct voting data to a remote location, modify it and then re-inject it, or they could trigger some kind of robot to modify the results without nobody notices. He said there were indications that vote manipulation was already underway and said all major US voting machine companies were vulnerable.

Among his claims, the source code originally written by the company Smartmatic formed the basis of much of the electoral software used in the United States. Ramsland has often pointed out, as other critics have done, that the founders of Smartmatics were Venezuelans. Representatives from ES&S, Dominion and Hart InterCivic, the country’s three largest voting machine companies, told the Post that they do not use or license the Smartmatic software. They all said that their company’s software code was in no way based on the Smartmatic code, and Smartmatic said their code was not incorporated into other companies’ software.

During his media appearances, Ramsland also spoke about Scytl, a Spain-based election technology company that he called a somewhat disturbing company, saying: They host all of our votes and do so in an insecure way. The following month, he dismissed another baseless claim that US electoral votes were taking place on a server in Frankfurt, Germany. Despite the fact that Scytl said he did not have servers in Frankfurt, nor that his systems were not used to count or collate US election votes, Ramsland told the Post in an email that all 8th grade student with reasonable experience in white hat cyber survey tools could trace votes to a Frankfurt based Scytl server. In other words, you see why Trump and other irrational Republican conspiracy theorists liked this guy:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos