Boris Johnson’s missing welfare plan – POLITICO

LONDON Fresh from its last electoral triumph, Boris Johnson’s government presents its legislative program for the coming year. But a crucial piece is missing: a plan to mend England’s broken adult welfare system.

Recent reports that stand-alone welfare legislation will be absent from the queens’ discourse are true, according to POLITICO’s London Playbook, though people in care face crippling costs and amid desperate underfunding in the area.

Johnson had no idea a pandemic was going to strike when he stood on the steps of Downing Street in 2019 and vowed to solve the social care crisis once and for all. But he said there was a clear plan we had prepared, and two years later that plan is nowhere to be found.

So what is the heist? The more you look at the plan, the more difficult it becomes, said a minister, and the central question is how a new plan is funded.

Under the current system, people with assets over 14,250 have to pay part of their health care costs, while those with assets over 23,250 have to pay their bills in full. This means that people unlucky enough to need long-term or intensive care face amounts that make you cry. The Daily Mail estimates that around 17,000 seniors have to sell their property each year to finance their care. Reform will be expensive and require a sustainable funding model, but there are concerns in Whitehall if the proposed solutions are guaranteed to solve the problem. Ministers recognize that this is an even more complex issue than postpandemic health and economic crises.

It’s complex, but the issue is nothing new, given that reform has been promised for decades and the crisis was at the breaking point even before the coronavirus pandemic.

Demand has grown faster than funding, and boards faced deep cuts in the days of David Cameron, meaning cash is in greater demand forever. The elderly population continues to increase and needs care longer, while the prevalence of disability among working-age adults, which is a massive and often overlooked burden on the care sector, also increased. But the Health foundation said per capita spending on adult social care fell in real terms by around 12 percent between 2010 and 2019. UK spends less on social care than the EU average, figures show OECD, and if demand increases, so does the cost of delivery.

Let’s take just one example. the health committee highlighted the case of Daphne Havercroft, whose mother Dorothy wanted to return home with a care package rather than moving to a nursing home after a hospital stay. Although more than 100 people tried to coordinate the plan, it never happened and she remained in the wards until she was returned to a nursing home, from where she had three emergency hospital admissions. Daphne guessed that neither the NHS nor the local authorities were willing to fund the package, so Dorothy got a rough deal.

She was not alone. UK Age counted in 2018 that around 1.4 million older people do not get the care they need, up 19% in two years. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, around 43% of directors of care said providers in their area had closed or interrupted their services, according to the Association of Directors of Social Services. the health committee recommended last year that, as a starting point, the sector needs an additional $ 7 billion a year by 2023-24 to cover demographic changes, improve dismal pay rates for caregivers and protect those facing hardship. catastrophic social care costs. This would mean 34% more on the 2023-24 budget.

As if the picture wasn’t bad enough, the coronavirus has made the social care crisis all the more acute. Research of UK Age released on Tuesday showed that 23% of people aged 60 and over found that their ability to carry out daily activities without support had deteriorated since the first lockdown. ADASS found a third of adult social service providers said there had been an increase in unmet need due to the pandemic, as fears that budgets were not sufficient exploded. He estimated last summer that COVID had reduced the incomes of healthcare providers by 190 million and that 520 million more funds would be needed to meet the same level of need in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Save a thought for unpaid caregivers, who Carers UK believes is saving the public know some 530 million a day. Research in preparation for the start of the pandemic found that caregivers were bearing a greater burden, due to the shutdown of local services and the need to isolate themselves. Two-thirds said they had not been able to take breaks during the pandemic, and about the same number said their own mental health had deteriorated. I am exhausted, said a caregiver. I was taking care of two people when the lockdown started, unfortunately one person has now passed away, but the health of the second person has deteriorated further so there is no slack in the amount of care required. Another said their depression had intensified since this virus began to wreck the world. Keep in mind that the caregiver allowance is just under $ 70 per week.

No ‘political capacity’

Despite all this, the pandemic has further reduced the chances of reform in the near future. Social Affairs Minister James Bethell told Lords last October that there simply was no managerial or political capacity to undertake major generational reform of the entire industry amid this massive epidemic.

The Options: Johnson would be in favor of the 2011 Andrew Dilnots reform recommendations, which continue to be thrown into the long grass. Dilnot suggested a lifetime cap on the cost of care for individuals, alongside more generous means-testing. The cap was taken over by the coalition government with all-party support, but at double the level recommended by Dilnot, but the plan fell apart.

Dilnot had an article in Mail Tuesday in which he argued doing nothing can no longer be an option and urged ministers to bite the bullet now. Boris Johnson talks about leveling the economy. It would be a tangible demonstration of his policies, he said. The Daily Mail chief, which backs the Tories, said the queens’ speech must address the abject failure of two decades to tackle the worsening social services crisis. On the first day of his tenure, Mr Johnson said he had a plan. He has to produce it.

Other reformers refer to the regime in Japan, which has one of the oldest populations in the world. Under this plan, everyone pays from the age of 40 through general tax and social insurance premiums. The 6 million users themselves pay an additional 10% of the cost at the point of use. Yasuhisa Shiozaki, a former Japanese health minister, told the health committee that the system is accepted as an indispensable part of social infrastructure. The German model is also lauded, in which the entire workforce pays 1.5% of its wages, with employers matching the sum. The system, however, is less generous than that of Japan, covering basic needs on a universal basis and providing means-tested benefits to those who need more.

The Local Government Association wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak and other ministers yesterday this week that failing to act on welfare in the queens’ speech would be a blow to the industry. Work also accumulates. Shadow Minister of Social Protection Liz Kendall told POLITICO that social protection is as much a part of the country’s infrastructure as roads and railways, adding: The government needs to wake up and realize that In our aging century, you can’t build a better Britain emerging from COVID without a long-term plan for welfare reform. Shadow Health Secretary John Ashworth added: Johnson made a solemn promise to the British people on the steps of Downing Street that he would quickly come up with a social care solution. The test of queens’ speech today is whether it keeps its word. The pandemic has shown the tragic folly of not investing in and reforming social care.

The Conservatives are also intervening. Health Committee Chairman Jeremy Hunt (former health secretary and Tory leadership hopeful) said: It’s not like the government hasn’t had time on this one so I can’t not pretend that it is not a big disappointment not to have concrete plans. He added, however, that the real decisions were always going to be made before the spending review in the [fall].

And yet, no social protection plan seems to be on the horizon.

Every Prime Minister since Tony Blair has stood on the steps of Downing Street or delivered speeches at party conferences promising to reform or fix the problem, but it never happens. There is agreement on the need for reform, but it remains stuck forever. Meanwhile, lives are deteriorating and politicians are failing to provide the care they would want for themselves and their families.

