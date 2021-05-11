Imran Khan and Wasim Akram used to play more in the net: Shoaib Akhtar thinks Shaheen Afridi doesn’t need to be rested





Workload management is a policy that is increasingly used by cricket councils around the world. England and India, to take a few names, do this on a regular basis to avoid injury by putting extra work on a player. Currently Pakistan is thinking about it and former speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes the team management need not worry about Shaheen Afridi’s workload.

After Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe in the Test Series, many pundits and former players like Inzamam -ul-Haq came out in favor of the policy and urged the board to manage the workload of ‘Afridi in order to maintain him as a bowler of all formats.

However, Akhtar, speaking on a local TV station cited by Cricketpakistan.com, said bowling legends like Imran Khan and Wasim Akram have been playing the net more often than Shaheen in recent times.

“He [Shaheen] has reportedly played around 90 times in his T20I career so far. In his last eight test games, he is said to have played around 150 overs. Is he already tired? Is it too much work? Stop bringing up workload issues over and over again when it comes to Shaheen Afridi. Imran Khan and Wasim Akram used to play more than him in the nets alone, ”Akhtar said.

The left arm stimulator competed in both tests in Zimbabwe. Apparently he was offered a rest but the bowler turned down the opportunity.

Junaid Khan, who last played for Pakistan in 2019, noted that Shaheen chose not to stay away in order to avoid losing his place.

“Shaheen really needs a rest. Management needs to make sure that he doesn’t play a lot during the net sessions. Shaheen probably doesn’t want to rest as he might be afraid of losing his spot to a youngster. who could play in his place, “Junaid Khan said in an interview with CricketPakistan.com

Shaheen has been a regular member of the Pakistani squad in all three formats. In 17 tests, it packed 58 wickets. In 25 ODI and T20I each, Shaheen claimed 51 and 27 wickets, respectively.

Pakistan recently claimed victory over Zimbabwe in the two-match test series, winning both matches by a one-set margin. Shaheen Afridi had 60 overs on two tests, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 16.40.

