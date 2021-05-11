It might be harder than China thinks to control the commodity surge

A torrid rally in industrial commodities has prompted China to try to moderate prices, though the impact may prove fleeting as the global boom in demand for commodities is about to propel markets to new peaks.

Iron ore futures started the week with a push from the daily limit to a record high, although prices eased on Tuesday after the Dalian Commodity Exchange raised trading limits and requirements for margin and is committed to strengthen. market surveillance. Steel in Shanghai and coal in Zhengzhou rose after the exchanges said they would increase trading fees.

At the heart of the commodities boom – and the debate over whether this is a new supercycle – is its global reach, as prices soar almost everywhere thanks to a broad economic recovery and massive programs. stimulus. With consumption being driven by a wide range of markets beyond its borders, it also means that Chinese authorities will likely be tested to see how well they can contain the surge in costs that triggered the fastest rise in prices. producer price since October 2017.

Iron ore in Dalian fell 1.5% to 1,306.5 yuan per tonne on Tuesday, while benchmark Singapore futures fell 0.8% to $ 220.60 per tonne. Chinese hot-rolled coils climbed 3.2%, rebar 1.2% and thermal coal 0.9%.

“Dalian’s announcement is likely to be effective in the very short term in curbing price swings and immediate inflation concerns as the market tries to maintain discipline in a booming market,” said Howie Lee, economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Until we get a good balance between the global mechanisms of iron ore supply and demand, this seems to be the way at least. resistance because the ferrous metal market is still on the rise. “

China has spent heavily to generate a recovery that led the world. At the same time, it has imposed supply constraints on metals like steel and aluminum to reduce emissions as part of President Xi Jinping’s pledge to deliver a carbon-neutral economy by 2060. And it has reduced supplies of coal and other raw materials like copper from major suppliers. Australia as relations between the two nations deteriorated.

Iron ore has been one of the main beneficiaries of China’s pollution reduction measures. Fears that the country could expand the brakes on steel production are fueling a production boom, increasing demand for iron ore, while robust alloy prices have enabled factories to better bear higher input costs. high.

The government now faces a political dilemma as it is the author of many inflation concerns, with commodity price hikes largely driven by Beijing’s economic growth, carbon and import policies.

Limit speculation

If trade restrictions fail to have a lasting effect, other price control tools are available to Beijing. These include the most direct instruments that would have significant consequences in other markets, such as withdrawing liquidity from the financial system or reducing fiscal stimulus. More precise measurements for individual commodities, such as induction of additional supply or release stocks, are also likely to be weighed by policymakers.

For iron ore in particular, the escalating dispute with Australia is fueling sentiment after China announced last week that it was suspending an economic dialogue forum, which has further frozen relations with Canberra.

The rise in iron ore was in part fueled by “the fear of Chinese factories that bank financing for Australian iron ore will be more difficult to obtain in the coming months given the current geopolitical tension between the countries,” said Colin Hamilton, Analyst at BMO Capital Markets. .

Sour links

In a worrying sign that the sour ties between the two countries are sinking deeper into trade ties, at least two of China’s smallest liquefied natural gas Importers have been told to avoid purchasing new cargo from Australia.

The LNG news will further fuel fears of restrictions on iron ore, Hamilton said. But, “given the importance of this trade flow for the two countries, we do not believe that an iron ore ban is likely or practical”, although it is possible that the Chinese authorities suggest “a pause temporary in purchasing, ”he said.

In the meantime, the iron ore market is likely skewed in favor of further gains.

“A year ago, many expressed disbelief over $ 100 worth of iron ore,” OCBC’s Lee said. “Incredulously, now I think few eyebrows will be raised if it ends up going to $ 300.”

Metal producers in the rest of the world are also benefiting from the economic rebound from the pandemic, driven by massive government stimulus measures, especially in the United States. The fact that China is no longer in the lead in the consumption of raw materials will weigh on its ability to influence prices.

“In the previous price cycle, China led the commodity markets because it provided more than 100% of the growth in demand,” Evy Hambro, global head of thematic investments at BlackRock Inc., said on Monday. at Bloomberg TV. “In this environment, we ‘are likely to see a much more coordinated global impact on demand, which makes this cycle stronger.”

