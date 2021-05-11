7 things Modi’s government needs to do before wave 3 of Covid, and now is the time to act

Text size:

TThe Covid-19 pandemic returned with vengeance to India with the second wave and continues to devastate fads, especially the poor. As of May 9, 2021, the country has recorded 22.6croreCovid-19 caseand 2.4lakhdeaths, which many experts say are grossly underreported. thevaccination numbersare not very inspiring either. About 17 million people, or 12.5% ​​of India’s population, received at least one dose on May 9, while about 3.5 million people, or 2.6%, were fully vaccinated.

Amid it all, India’s healthcare system has been exposed for the worse. Health infrastructure is on the brink of collapse and the task of containing the spread of the virus and saving lives has become impossible. And experts say the pandemic will only get worse in the weeks to come. In his study ‘COVID-19 projections’,publishedby the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, more than 8.5 people could die between May 1 and August 31 of this year, the baseline figure being the estimate by the institute of the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in India, compared to the figure given.

Only an effective vaccination pilot can help overcome this crisis of epic proportions. It is also the only bulwark against the third wave of the coronavirus.

Twin shocks

Anecdotalprooffrom across the country shows that Ayushman Bharat’s health insurance scheme, which had used thousands of private hospitals to provide public health, isfail the poormiserably. Private hospitals do not accept Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries on the pretext of not having a vacancy while providing beds to patients who pay more.It is not clear whether the Rs 2 lakh insurance coverage provided in part of Pradhan MantriJan DhanYojana is paid to beneficiaries.

In addition to the devastating impact on medical infrastructure resulting in the loss of so many precious lives, the Covid-19 pandemic is also disrupting livelihoods in unprecedented ways. Asper areportby the PEWResearchCenter, the number of people below the poverty line in India estimated to have increased by 7.5 crore from 6 crore to 13.5 crore per year since January 2020. It is recalled that between 2005 and 2015, approximately 27 million people were lifted out of poverty in India. Given the impact of the second wave, these excess numbers are likely to increase exponentially.

7 steps for the Center

The Narendra Modi government, which appears to have backed off completely and is only heard by the Supreme Court and higher courts, must take matters into their own hands and take the following actions to avert a much greater tragedy that strikes the country under the rule. form of the impending third wave.

As in the past, when the Indian government took the initiative to ensure universal free vaccination, the Center should procure the coronavirus vaccine and make it available to states. (depending on cost negotiations). This amount has already been allocated in this year’s Union budget. The cost of delivering vaccines will in any case be borne by the States and thus, the Center could create a real partnership in the fight against this scourge. This would also ensure appropriate pricing of the vaccine. The Center is to work with state governments to quickly install an oxygen plant in every district hospital in India. These factories would also be intended for private hospitals and other satellite hospitals in the district. Centralized, time-bound procurement, imported if necessary, would ensure price competitiveness as well as timely execution. About 50 crores of Indians belong to the age group of 18 to 44 years, for which a total of 100 crore of vaccine vials would be required. For the pandemic to be quickly contained and to avoid the third wave, it is necessary that the entire vaccination program be completed within the next six months. For this, a two-pronged strategy must be followed. First, we allow the import of all vaccines that have been approved by highly regulated jurisdictions such as the US, UK, and European Union countries without any location conditions as suggested. former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in a letter to PM Modil last month. Second, the Center can resort to the emergency provision of compulsory licenses under patent law and allow each facility with the capacity and capacity to produce vaccines in large quantities to increase its production.Supportto India and South Africa’s proposal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to waive intellectual property rights (IPRs) over Covid-19 vaccines. Once India expressed its intention to use compulsory licenses, the UNWTO could move quickly on its own to lift IPR protection. This will ensure adequate and timely availability of vaccine vials and also lead to lower prices due to competition. The Modi government is expected to develop vaccination protocols with states in line with chickenpox, polio and other similar national immunization programs in the past. As the former Union Health Secretary, SujathaRao hashighlighted, CoWIN, the government portal and app for vaccine registration, “doesn’t work and isn’t the solution.” Not everyone in India, especially the poor, does not have access to a computer, smartphone or even a reliable internet connection, nor the ability to register and take their turn. CoWIN is an idea fanciful doomed to failure. Vaccination should be brought to peopleona mission mode. ASHA workers and other field medical staff, tax staff and teachers must be roped up to get people to immunization centers. This is the only way to saturate the vaccination in six months to strengthen herd immunity. As the second wave will result in much greater destruction of livelihoods than we have seen so far, with labor and wages drying up, and the manufacturing and service sector already devastated, there is a need to set up a direct cash transfer program for the poor and the unemployed. Most advanced economies have a social security program designed to provide a safety net for the unemployed. In India, the need has never been greater. If 5,000-6,000 rupees are transferred to all Jan Dhan accounts every month, it will bring immediate relief to the poor and reduce hardship. It would also give a much needed boost to lower demand and consumption, which will create a virtuous cycle to spur economic growth immediately after the pandemic. The Centresh should immediately order a large-scale audit of the Ayushman Bharat program and verify whether the poor are actually benefiting. All the major private hospitals in the country must go through a formal and social audit, a very well established system in India, to find out if they have really followed through and if the largest health insurance scheme for the poor in the world has been well promised. until the test of the Covid pandemic. He should also ask the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority to conduct a public inquiry into whether the Rs 2 lakh insurance coverage provided under Jan DhanYojana is paid to beneficiaries by the companies. insurance.

It’s time to act.

Arvind Mayaram is a former union finance secretary and currently economic adviser to the chief minister of Rajasthan. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Prashant Dixit)

