PM says he will not hold talks with India until August 5 decision is withdrawn





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan would not engage in dialogue with India unless New Delhi withdraws from its Aug. 5 decision on illegally Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister’s remarks were delivered as he addressed a live broadcast to answer questions from the general public on the phone number 051-9224900.

“Unless India withdraws from the measures taken on August 5 and the statehood imposed on occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani government will not speak to India at all.”

“Unfortunately, the media and Western countries are only raising the Kashmir issue to pursue their foreign policy goals,” he said, adding that “they want to see a powerful India face the growing threat of China”.

The prime minister added that it was foolish to think that India would resist China because it would only lead to the destruction of the former.

Rule of law

Responding to another caller, the Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan cannot progress without an egalitarian law for the powerful and the weak, saying the rule of law is the only way forward.

“A country witnesses destruction when those who are in charge of affairs are involved in looting and pillaging,” he added. “In the past [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif has attacked the Supreme Court, while our government does not intervene in matters of justice. “

“The corrupt mafia does not want the law to prevail and therefore creates obstacles in its path.”

Regarding the usurpation of state law, he said the government freed 21,000 acres of land for 27 billion rupees.

Sugar scandal

Responding to another caller on the case of Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen, he said: “There will be no injustice with anyone, but I promise the masses that I will spare not the sugar barons. I won. don’t give them an NRO. “

Read also Victory over “ the corrupt mafia, the status quo ” leads to Naya Pakistan ”: PM Imran

Performance of ministers

The prime minister said several ministers were doing a remarkable job and added: “for those who are not, I can only say that then we will have to change the team”.

Economic situation

Presenting several statistics, he said: “There is an increase in exports and industries and record sales in other sectors. If we keep moving forward, we can achieve prosperity.”

“We have facilitated the farmers with kissan cards and we will help them in terms of seed development.”

In conclusion, the Prime Minister reiterated that the powerful must be subject to the law. “There can be no prosperity without the rule of law.”

Second, he added, “it is necessary to uplift the oppressed in society to make Pakistan a welfare state”.

Third wave Covid

Earlier, the prime minister called on the masses to adhere to precautionary Eid SOPs to stay safe from COVID-19.

“We have successfully dealt with the first two waves of COVID-19 and now we must do the same to avoid a situation similar to India.”

In the last session on April 4, the prime minister said he could not defeat corruption on his own without the support of the judiciary.

Responding to questions from the audience during a live streaming session, the prime minister stressed the need for consistent efforts by society for the success of jihad against corruption.

Prime Minister Imran said the powerful elite embezzled national wealth by clinging to powerful offices and then resorted to money laundering as they could not hide such huge sums in their respective countries.

Expressing his determination, the Prime Minister said: “We have to win this fight – the fight for the rule of law. It is vital for the survival of the country. “

