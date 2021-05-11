The passengers of the ships descend drastically, what is the fate of the Jokowi sea route?





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Ship passenger traffic has experienced a drastic decrease in time 2021 Lebaran return home ban on the basis of monitoring by the Ministry of Transport (Kemenhub) at several points. This condition occurred in at least 3 points of the Riau Islands, namely in Kijang, Tanjung Pinang and Tanjung Uban, under the supervision of the Director of Navigation and Maritime Affairs of the General Directorate of Maritime Transport, Ministry of Transport, Hermanta. “We report that with the existence of transport checks during Eid al-Fitr at 3 checkpoints in the Riau Islands (Kijang, Tanjung Pinang and Tanjung Uban), there was a very significant decrease in the movements of passengers, “he said in an official statement. , Tuesday (05/11/2021). Read also: Transport Minister wants MSMEs to take advantage of sea toll vessels He also detailed the activities at Tanjung Pinang port. passenger movement dropped among them the road Tanjung Pinang – Puggur, Tanjung Pinang – Karimun and Tanjung Pinang – Dabo. Usually on this route, on normal days, the number of passengers averaged 6500 people per day. As for the 2021 Lebaran return home ban, daily passengers have dropped to 230 people. “For the port of Tanjung Uban, there is almost the same decrease in the number of passengers, which is quite drastic. Before the transport restrictions, the average passenger per day is around 400 people, and after the restriction, the average number is around 40 people, ”he added. Meanwhile, for speedboats on the Tanjung Uban – Bulang Linggi Port route, there are usually around 300 passengers per day, currently only around 40 people are left. Also read: Ministry of Transport: South Papua Trade Route More Congested Due to Sea Route “Likewise at the port of Kijing, passengers are only served by the pioneer ship KM Belt Nusantara 80 with a frequency of 2 calls / month with 1 call for an average of 400 passengers, on May 3 only 200 passengers left”, he said. However, he stressed that the government always guarantees smooth distribution and supply of logistics, especially in 3T areas (border, remote and disadvantaged) using ships. Maritime highway, Flagship program of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “The logistics services transported by the sea route are relatively stable, we do this because the government continues to ensure the availability of logistics supplies in the regions,” he added.

