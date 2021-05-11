Biden sees Trump’s revenge as a real possibility





Joe BidenJoe BidenCaitlyn Jenner Says Elections Weren’t ‘Stolen’, Calls Biden ‘Our President’ Manchin, Biden Snuggles Amid T discussion about T Overnight Energy Package Breakdown: 5 takeaways from attack on colonial pipeline | Colonial aims to “substantially” restore pipeline operations by the end of the week | Three questions on Biden’s conservation goals MORE is thinking more and more about his possible re-election and a revenge against former President Donald Trump.

He knows it’s a very real possibility, a longtime Biden adviser has said.

In an interview with Axios that aired Sunday night, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain Ron Klain of White House said Biden was not “ underestimating Trump ” if he ran in 2024. House Republicans urge opposition to waive vaccine patents MORE said Biden was planning the possibility of running against Trump again.

I wouldn’t want to esteem or underestimate Donald Trump as an opponent if he chooses to run, Klain said.

Klain then said that Biden was working hard to come up with a list of accomplishments that will make it harder for Trump or any other Republican to defeat him in 2024.

My experience … is that incumbent presidents are judged on their record, Klain said. President TrumpDonald TrumpCaitlyn Jenner Says Election Was Not “Stolen,” Calls Biden “Our President” Overnight Healthcare: FDA Clear Pfizer Vaccine for Adolescents | The Biden administration is overturning the limits of protecting the health of LGBTQ people. Kabul attack reinforces fears of fate of Afghan women | Democratic Party leaders push Biden to join Iran deal MORE had a bad record in 2020. Joe Biden, hopefully, is amassing a powerful record to run on if he runs for office. re-election in 2024.

There have been questions about whether Biden would run for the White House again given his age. Biden is 78 and would be 81 in a presidential election in 2024.

The Hill reported earlier this year that Biden is planning to run for re-election. Days after that report, Biden told reporters at his first press conference as president that he planned to run for re-election.

The answer is yes, my plan is to run for reelection, Biden said at the time in March. This is my expectation.

Biden also warned that he has great respect for fate.

I was never able to plan four and a half, three and a half years in advance, he said.

Those close to Biden say they expect him to run again and are aware it could be another race against Trump.

It’s still early days, but I think we’re all starting from a place where yes, why wouldn’t Trump show up again? He is clearly pissed off by the election outcome, he still owns his dysfunctional party and he wants another shot at power he needs, the longtime adviser said. It’s pretty obvious his intentions.

There is conventional wisdom in at least one segment of Washington’s political class that says Trump will choose not to run, and who would rather not endure the rigors of another campaign let alone risk four more years in the process. the White House. Trump is 74 and would be 77 in 2024.

But Trump has repeatedly hinted that he plans to run again. Last week, the former president said his supporters would be very, very happy with his decision to run again in 2024.

The answer is, I’m absolutely excited, Trump told Candace Owens on his Daily Wire talk show. I can’t wait to make an announcement at the right time.

Earlier this year, Trump also attempted to signal that he could run again.

Who knows? I might even decide to beat them for the third time, Trump said in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, while falsely claiming he beat Biden in the 2020 election.

Jason Miller, Trump’s senior adviser, declined to determine whether Trump will participate in the 2024 race. But he told The Hill Ron Klain is smart to stay silent around 2024.

If he and Biden continue to screw up the economy like last week’s appalling jobs numbers, Democrats might not even let Biden be their candidate next time around, Miller said, hitting the White House.

Biden is approaching the four-month marker of his presidency and so far his post approval scores have been high, especially because of his promises to get Americans vaccinated against COVID quickly.

A poll taken on Monday showed that 63% of Americans approve of Bidens’ professional performance to date, according to an Associated Press-NORC poll, a two-point increase since the end of March.

If he continues on this path, Democrats say they plan a rematch in 2024.

There’s every reason to think they’ll face each other again, Democratic strategist Christy Setzer said, adding that Team Biden need to be prepared for whatever that entails.

Their track record on recovering from COVID can be extremely impressive [and] that’s true, but when you run up against a bunch of trolls who don’t believe in the truth, an impressive political record isn’t enough to cut it off.

Vice President Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisOde to Mother’s Day Warren says she will run for Senate re-election In honor of Mother’s Day, lawmakers should pass Momnibus law PLUS is an obvious successor if Biden chooses to not show up to the White House. But if Trump is the GOP candidate, it’s not hard to imagine that there would be serious pressure on Biden to run for the White House given his victory in 2020. Some Democrats won’t want to. not risk running another candidate against Trump.

Some Democrats have expressed concern over the age of the Bidens. He is already the oldest president in the history of nations. And if he decides to run for re-election, he will renew discussions about his ability to do the job.

Conservative commentators already have frequent talks about Bidens’ cognitive abilities, and Democrats say they know that will be a big part of the narrative, despite the fact that Biden, who has a well-known history of blunders, does not. had major slippage in public remarks as President.

Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons has said there is nothing Biden can do about whether Trump is doing or not.

Biden is trying to convince the 60% and over of non-Trump voters that he can make the government work for them, Simmons said. If he succeeds, Trump cannot beat him.

