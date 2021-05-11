Saudi Arabia to award 10 million jobs: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi





ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that the fruits of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia will be visible in the days to come.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister described the visit as “extraordinary”. “Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia are stabilizing over time,” he said.

One of the challenges Pakistan currently faces is unemployment, FM Qureshi said, and further steps will be taken to ensure people have job opportunities abroad.

“Saudi Arabia will offer employment opportunities to 10 million people in the future, a good part of which will be reserved for the Pakistani workforce,” he said.

Qureshi said a Saudi delegation of senior officials will visit Pakistan after Eid to build on the discussion that took place in Jeddah. Pakistan will receive $ 500 million from Riyadh for various development projects, he said.

On the visit of the Chief of Staff of the Army (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Kabul, he said the chief of the army had held important meetings with Afghan officials the other day. day. “The chances of restoring peace in the region after yesterday’s meetings seem visible,” he said.

Pakistan will benefit the most from the Afghan peace as there are trade opportunities between the two neighboring countries, Qureshi said. He also welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire by the Afghan government and the Taliban on the occasion of Eid, saying it was a positive development and would create a favorable environment for future negotiations.

He assured that Pakistan would continue to support and facilitate the Afghan peace process.

Condemning the Israeli aggression against innocent and unarmed Palestinians, the FM said Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue and the Al-Aqsa Mosque was very clear. Turkey has also taken a clear stance on Baitul Maqqadas, he said, adding that he discussed the issue with his Turkish counterpart over the phone last night.

Pakistan strongly condemns the attack and stands in solidarity with its Palestinian brethren, he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s clear position on the issue during a meeting with the Secretary-General of the ‘Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

“The violence against the Palestinians must be stopped immediately,” he demanded, stressing that the international community should not remain discreet about the brutalities unleashed on innocent Palestinians by Israel.

comments

comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos