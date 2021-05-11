Xi calls for innovative growth of traditional culture







President Xi Jinping stressed the key role of workers devoted to the study of philosophy and social sciences to instill courage and confidence in the Chinese people and let the world know China better. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark when responding to the editors of the Journal of Chinese Humanities on Sunday. In the letter, Xi praised the journal’s editors for making great efforts to amplify Chinese civilization and better develop academic research, saying the journal has been praised in China as well as abroad. . He stressed the need to gain a deeper understanding of Chinese civilization and offer a deeper interpretation of how to better adhere to the Chinese way, to bring the Chinese spirit to play and forge Chinese strength from perspectives that combine history and reality, theories and practices. . He called for joint efforts from the workers devoted to the study of philosophy and social sciences to promote the innovative transformation and development of fine traditional Chinese culture under the new circumstances. Xi said high-quality academic journals should stay true to their original aspirations, take the lead in innovation, present high-level research results, support the growth of high-level academic talent, and promote exchanges. academics between China and the world. He expressed the hope that the editors will continue their efforts and make the journal even more successful. The Journal of Chinese Humanities, launched by Shandong University in May 1951, is the first academic journal in the field of liberal arts initiated by a higher education institution since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 and the most former comprehensive academic journal of the country. in human and social sciences. The journal’s editors recently wrote to Xi to share their accomplishments over the past seven decades and express their determination to live up to their mission, strengthen the journal’s role, and contribute to national rejuvenation.









