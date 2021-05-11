Queen’s speech: Boris Johnson outlines his vision of British renewal after Covid





Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out his plan for the UK’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis, promising new laws to unleash ‘the nation’s full potential’ and saying the country must not go back to the way it is things were done. In the traditional speech to Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II, the government laid out a legislative agenda with measures to expand 5G broadband and mobile internet coverage, boost homeownership, and reform healthcare reform. health. The main theme is that of recovery from a pandemic that hit the UK with its biggest crisis since World War II, with more than 127,000 dead. At the same time, Johnson aims to take advantage of the UK’s new freedom to The European Union decides to define its own state subsidy scheme for companies, to reform public procurement and to create at least eight free ports. In writing the foreword to the speech, Johnson returned to the theme of helping economically disadvantaged areas of the UK, a message that won him a large majority in the 2019 election and it cemented these gains in local votes last week. “We had a historic opportunity to turn things around for the better, to level the opportunities across the board. UK and tackle the issues that have constrained us far too often before, ”Johnson wrote. A successful vaccination program, with two-thirds of adults having received at least one vaccine, allowed Johnson to continue lifting the pandemic lockdown in stages, allowing the economy to gradually reopen. Yet with so much financial support given to businesses and citizens, the government will also need to address the impact on public finances. Here are the highlights of the package: Additional funding for the NHS to continue to fight the pandemic, prepare for booster vaccinations and tackle a backlog of health care ; reforms to make health care delivery more efficient and articulated between different parts of government and to invest in preventive strategies such as reducing obesity, smoking, drug use

; reforms to make health care delivery more efficient and articulated between different parts of government and to invest in preventive strategies such as reducing obesity, smoking, drug use A bill on the control of subsidies will create a new system of state aid to free local and decentralized administrations from ‘bureaucratic’ controls by the EU

A government procurement bill that revises the way the government spends some $ 290 billion of taxpayer dollars by streamlining processes and opening up government procurement to more innovative businesses, small businesses and charities

the Telecoms The Security Bill will put a new duty to ensure the security of the whole of the UK telecoms networks on network providers such as BT Group Plc and Vodafone Group Plc. Failure to comply with standards would result in fines of 10% turnover or 100,000 pounds ($ 141,000) per day

An Oil Resilience Bill to address threats to the security of fuel supply. This would give the government the power to order companies to act to secure the fuel supply.

The State Threats Bill will create a registry of foreign spies in the UK and update espionage laws, some of which date from previous world wars.

Laws to create the Advanced Research and Invention Agency, an £ 800million body designed to fund high-risk, high-reward scientific research as ministers aim to make Britain a science superpower

An innovation strategy defining priority areas and seeking to attract business investment

Legislation to create freeports at East Midlands Airport, Felixstowe and Harwich, Humber, Liverpool City Region, Plymouth and South Devon, Solent, Teesside and Thames, as well as other locations in Scotland, Wales and in Northern Ireland

An environmental bill to stimulate investment in green industries and create jobs by placing the environment at the heart of all government decisions. It also aims to fight air pollution, protect water resources and increase biodiversity.

White paper on how the government will continue its ‘leveling up’ agenda to level the playing field across the country

Creation of a new building safety regulator, to prevent tragedies such as the Grenfell Tower fire

Measures to restrict the charging of land rents to long-term residential leases

A plan to repeal the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act and give the prime minister the power to call an election when he decides the time is right. A law requiring voters to present their identity document at the polling station – With help from Joe Mayes, Kitty Donaldson and Stuart Biggs Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

