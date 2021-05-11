Politics
Pertamina-PTBA steps on gas to work on Rs 30 trillion project
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – PT Pertamina (Persero), PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) and Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (Air Products) guarantees that the coal to dimethyl ether (DME) gasification project valued at US $ 2.1 billion or Rp 30 trillion equivalent will continue to reduce reliance on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports.
The assurance of the continuation of the gasification project is marked by the signing of the amendment to the DME Development Cooperation Agreement between Pertamina, PTBA and Air Products which took place in Los Angeles, United States and Jakarta, Indonesia. , today, Tuesday (5/11/2021).
The signing of the amendments to this agreement was carried out by the CEO of Pertamina Nicke Widyawati, the CEO of PTBA Suryo Eko Hadianto and the CEO of Air Products Seifi Ghasemi, in the presence of the Minister of Enterprises of State (BUMN), Erick Thohir.
On the same occasion, the DME treatment agreement was also signed, which was part of the DME development cooperation.
BUMN Minister Erick Thohir welcomed the cooperation and said it was in line with efforts to ensure energy security and strengthen the green economy in Indonesia, according to the leadership of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
“This (cooperation) is a manifestation of the close economic relations between Indonesia and the United States. Coal gasification has direct added value for the national economy at the macro level, as it is in line with President Joko Widodo’s directive to reduce dependence on imports as well as new and renewable energies. Coal gasification cooperation can save up to 9.7 trillion rupees per year and absorb 10,000 workers, ”Erick said, as quoted in an official statement, Tuesday (05/11/2021).
In line with Erick’s words, Nicke Widyawati, CEO of Pertamina, said that this project was in line with the president’s orientation through the Grand National Energy Strategy, namely the energy transition, green energy, and circular energy be a priority.
“Pertamina, as a state-owned enterprise, has reformulated a strategy in line with government direction to meet the target of free LPG imports by 2027 and reduce carbon emissions by 2030,” Nicke said. .
In addition, Nicke said that Pertamina also understands that the development and production of DME is linked to environmental issues. Therefore, according to the government leadership, Pertamina will lead the DME project in parallel with the project Use and storage of carbon capture (CCUS), so that the issue of carbon emissions can be pressed to reach 45%.
At the same time, Pertamina also explored the potential for cooperation with ExxonMobil regarding CCUS. It is hoped that through the application of this CCUS, the emissions resulting from the gasification process can be used to increase production in old wells, thus encouraging the realization of a green economy for similar projects.
Meanwhile, PT CEO Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) Suryo Eko Hadianto added that the parties involved in the signing today will work hard to realize the development of the project immediately.
“We believe that the signing today is an important step in the development of project cooperation, and we are optimistic that this project can be executed on time,” he said.
AWPB also pointed out that this collaboration will become a new portfolio for companies that no longer only sell coal, but also engage in downstream products to increase added value.
This national strategic project will be carried out in Tanjung Enim for 20 years, bringing in foreign investment from Air Products of 2.1 billion US dollars or the equivalent of 30 trillion rupees. With the use of 6 million tons of coal per year, this project can produce 1.4 million DME per year to reduce LPG imports by 1 million tons per year, so it aims to improve the trade balance of the ‘Indonesia.
In addition, this project is expected to have multiple effects, including attracting other foreign investment and using the domestic component level (TKDN) part in the project, as well as empowering domestic industry by absorbing the hand -local work.


