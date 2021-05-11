Security in Africa: EU Mulls sends troops to Mozambique, supports Libyan coast guard

The EU is preparing to contribute to the training of the Mozambican armed forces, as part of broader ambitions to strengthen European military capabilities. Military trainers and soldiers to protect them are expected to be deployed well before the end of the year, EU external relations chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday (May 6) after meeting with defense ministers in Brussels . The government of Mozambique has asked for help, we will try to send a training mission to contain the security situation, Borrell said. The mission in Mozambique will be added to the list of six military missions and 11 EU civil security training and monitoring missions abroad, most of them in Africa and the Middle East.

Portugal, the African country’s former colonial power, already sent around 60 members of special forces to help train local troops last month. Portugal has already offered half of the staff [for an EU mission] and sent military instructors, but this must be seen as a step forward to integrate into a European Union training mission if we ultimately agree, he said, adding that the political will [among EU states] is there. Mozambique has been fighting an Islamist insurgency in its gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado for four years. But the new sense of urgency comes after activists attacked the city of Palma in March, killing residents and foreign workers, and prompting French energy company Total to put its project on hold there. Some EU countries have also formed battle groups of up to 1,500 troops which could, in theory, play an active combat role in emerging conflicts, but these were never put into action during 14 years since they were written on paper.

Meanwhile, Brussels also plans to use a new special “for peace” fund intended to provide military aid, to support the Libyan coast guard. The idea was recently proposed in an internal document of the EU’s foreign policy arm, the European External Action Service (EEAS). The news comes as 15 boats filled with around 1,400 migrants landed on the island of Lampedusa in southern Italy in a single day (May 9), and officials said they expected that the number increases with the improvement of the weather. This prompted EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson on Monday May 10 to call on countries in the bloc to show solidarity with Italy and support the relocation of migrants, many of whom are expected to seek asylum. I know it is more difficult in these times of pandemic, but I think it is possible to manage, and now it is time to show solidarity with Italy and help in this situation, has t she declared. In recent weeks, dozens of migrants have reportedly died trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe from North African countries, especially Libya.

In a separate but related development, Turkey and Germany agreed that all foreign mercenaries in Libya must leave the country, but Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday, May 6, Ankara had a bilateral deal. with the Libyan government to have its troops stationed there. A day earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya would be an “important signal” as the two leaders pledged to support the new interim government. “Many foreign fighters and mercenaries are present in Libya. We agree that they must withdraw, ”Cavusoglu said. But third-party “interference” in bilateral agreements covering military training and support would be a mistake. “I think that the foreign mercenaries and the legitimate presence there should not be confused,” he said, without specifying whether the Syrian fighters would be withdrawn.