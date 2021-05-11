FM Qureshi urges international community to take note of Israeli attacks on Palestinians – Pakistan





Posted on May 11, 2021 12:30 p.m.

FM Qureshi urges international community to take note of Israeli attacks on Palestinians

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday strongly condemned Israeli violence against innocent and unarmed Palestinians and urged the international community to mobilize efforts to end Israeli atrocities against Palestinians and their expulsions forced from their homes.

Referring to his phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, the foreign minister said Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Saudi Arabia and during talks with the Saudi foreign minister today he will propose an emergency meeting. at the OIC ministerial level in order to effectively make the voice of the Muslim Ummah heard on the Palestinian issue.

He also categorically stated that there was no change in Pakistan’s historical and principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He said Jammu and Kashmir cannot be India’s internal problem as it is on the UN agenda and there are several Security Council resolutions on it.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan and the Kashmiri people had totally rejected the illegal measures taken by India on August 5, 2019. He said that Pakistan had made its voice heard on the issue in all international forums. He said there was no ambiguity in Pakistan’s position on the continuing dispute.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that at present no talks are taking place with India. He said, however, that talks could take place if India reconsidered its policy in India’s illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and provided assistance to the people.

The minister called Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia extraordinary, saying its results will be visible in the coming days. He said that an institutionalized mechanism has been put in place to further strengthen bilateral relations in different areas. He said a Saudi delegation of senior officials will visit Pakistan after Eid to build on the discussion that took place in Jeddah. This will be followed by the visit of the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Responding to a question, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Saudi visit thwarted the designs of those elements who were trying to create a wedge between the two brotherly countries.

The Foreign Minister also welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire by the Afghan government and the Taliban on the occasion of Eid, saying it was a positive development and that it will create an enabling environment for future negotiations. He assured that Pakistan would continue to support and facilitate the Afghan peace process. He said peace in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest.

Responding to a question, he categorically stated that Pakistan will not give any base to the United States after its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos