Donald Trump teases Michigan County ‘Bombshell’ election trial he won





Donald Trump has touted a “bombshell” development in Michigan as he continues to falsely claim he lost the election due to widespread voter fraud.

Writing on his new blog, which the former president created after being banned from virtually all major social media sites, Trump claimed that “Michigan’s major electoral fraud case” will show that the votes were “intentionally” transferred ”from him to Joe Biden in November.

“The number of votes is MASSIVE and defining. This will prove to be true in many other states. All Republicans must UNIFY and not let this happen,” Trump wrote on Monday.

“If a thief steals all of his diamonds from a jewelry store (2020 presidential election), the diamonds must be returned. Fake News media refuses to cover the biggest electoral fraud in our country’s history. They have lost all credibility. , but ultimately, they will have no choice! “

While Trump does not specify exactly what he was referring to in his statement, an election trial is currently underway in County Antrim.

The claim, filed by William Bailey, a County Antrim resident, alleged that there were more than 1,000 “ghost ballots” that were not included in the Michigan Secretary of State’s database.

According to the court record, 15,962 ballots were counted in December, but only 14,901 votes displayed, meaning “they do not exist on the electoral roll”.

However, the claim, which is likely to be dismissed along with all other lawsuits challenging the election results, will not make any difference, even if it is proven to be correct.

According to the certified results, Trump won 9,748 votes in County Antrim, compared to 5,960 for Biden. Even if the so-called “ghost ballots” were found and counted, they would not even affect the overall results.

Biden won the state of Michigan and his 16 electoral votes by more than 154,000 votes, or 3 percentage points, in November. More than six months later, there has still been no evidence of widespread electoral fraud that could alter the outcome.

Despite this, Trump appears to be keeping a close eye on the results in rural county and Michigan in general as he continues to challenge the state’s election results with misleading allegations.

“At 6:31 am on November 4, a dump of 149,772 votes arrived in the state of Michigan. Biden received 96% of those votes and the state miraculously went to him,” Trump wrote on May 7.

“Has the Michigan State Senate already started its review of the fraudulent 2020 presidential election, or are they about to begin? If not, they should be removed from office.”

Former US President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

