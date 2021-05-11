Meituan’s share price plunges after CEO posts Chinese poem





Shares of Meituan, China’s largest food delivery platform, fell after its CEO published and then deleted an ancient poem to an extent widely seen as possible criticism of the Chinese government. Authorities are investigating the company into allegations of anti-monopoly behavior, as part of a broader crackdown on tech companies. The Meituans share price fell 5.3% on Tuesday and fell to 9.8% on Monday after its CEO Wang Xing published the classic Tang Dynasty poem, which criticized Emperor Qin Shi Huang for silencing his critics by burning books. Wang’s message was seen as a veiled comparison of the ruthless former emperor and the current authoritarian government of China. Investors worried about the reaction of Chinese authorities sold their holdings of Meituans shares. Wang posted the classic poem The Book Burning Pit by Tang Dynasty poet Zhang Jie on the Fanfou social media platform, according to Chinese media. He then deleted the post, saying it was meant to refer to fierce competition in the e-commerce industry, where the most dangerous competitors are often unexpected. A d Emperor Qin is revered as the founder of a modern and unified China, but seen as a brutal and ruthless ruler who killed scholars who dared to challenge him. Under President Xi Jinping, China has imposed ever tighter controls on an already repressive political landscape and on Chinese media. The ruling Communist Party hardly tolerates public dissent. The internet industry has come under intense scrutiny in recent months, as Beijing has expressed concern over the growing influence of companies like e-commerce giant Alibaba and others. Regulators ordered Alibaba to pay a record fine of $ 2.8 billion for abusing its market position and canceled plans for a massive initial public offering by its subsidiary Ant Group. Other tech companies, including gaming giant Tencent and search engine giant Baidu, have been fined for failing to disclose their investments and acquisitions. Regulators have also summoned companies to warn them about anti-competitive behavior. A d Alibaba’s problems surfaced after its founder, Jack Ma, publicly accused financial regulators of being late at a conference in November. Alibabas’ share price has fallen nearly 17% since regulators announced in late December that they were investigating the company.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos