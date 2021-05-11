The government’s new ministerial ethics counselor Lord Geidt has secretly backed one of the most repressive leaders in the Middle East, Downgraded found.

As the Queen’s former senior official, diplomat and military intelligence officer, the government complaints Christopher Geidt has a distinguished reputation for impartial public service.

They believe he is the right person to investigate whether Boris Johnson and his ministers are compromised by private interests, including the recent controversial on who hesitated until 200,000 to redecorate the Downing Street apartment.

But Geidt himself has questions about transparency. He sat on the Privy Council of the Sultan of Omans, a role he never declared in the British parliament despite advisory trips to the Gulf State in 2018–19 while sitting in the House of Lords.

The position of Oman’s Privy Council was to advise Sultan Qaboos on how to manage the country’s economy, security and foreign policy.

By the time he died last year, Qaboos was the oldest autocrat in the Middle East, having ruled Oman since 1970 when he came to power in a British-led military coup.

Throughout his reign, all political parties were banned, independent media were muzzled, and critics were jailed for the crime of insulting the Sultan.

Geidts’ secret trips to advise Qaboos are now the subject of a complaint lodged with the House of Lords commissioner for standards by an Omani exile and torture survivor.

Geidt did not respond directly to Declassified repeated requests for comments on the problem.

The Cabinet Office, which appointed Geidt to this new role, maintained that he had done nothing wrong in his dealings with the late dictator of Omans, saying Downgraded: Lord Geidt has fully complied with his obligations under the Code of Conduct for Members of the House of Lords.

Cheap flights?

the coded requires lords to register all relevant interests, in order to clarify which interests could reasonably be expected to influence their parliamentary actions.

There are a few exceptions to the rules and the Cabinet Office has suggested that Geidts visits to Oman in January 2018 and January 2019 cost less than $ 500, which puts them below the threshold that must be declared.

However, the Cabinet Office declined to comment further when Downgraded pointed out that Geidts trips could have cost thousands of pounds.

Sir Alan Duncan, former Foreign Minister, said in his recent publication agendas that Geidt traveled to the first meeting at Stansted Airport aboard the Sultans Gulfstream jet, a 44 million luxury aircraft that can accommodate less than 20 people.

Upon arrival at Muscat Palace, the hospitality offered to the Privy Council of the Sultans included premium wines such as Petrus and Cheval Blanc. These can cost several hundred pounds per bottle.

Duncan, who attended the meeting with Geidt, checked in travel in its register of MPs’ interests as involving overnight accommodation and flights to and from Muscat worth 1,500 three times above the cost threshold.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has mentionned he did not approve of Sir Alan Duncans’ presence on the Privy Council of Sultans, as he made the visits in his private capacity.

Although Geidt did not inform the House of Lords of his January 2018 trip to Oman, he did. Register now an overnight visit to Macedonia a few months later in April 2018.

It was at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Macedonia, with travel and accommodation being paid for by the Macedonian government.

Geidt did not specify the cost of the trip to Macedonia, but the Balkan state is three times closer to the UK than Oman, suggesting its flights would have been much cheaper than trips to Muscat.

Work for who?

The Cabinet Office also suggested to Downgraded that Geidts’ visits to Oman were unrelated to his membership in the House of Lords and were made in the course of his job or profession, which is another scenario where peers do not have to report external meetings.

However, the Cabinet Office later declined to say in what capacity Geidt made his trips to Oman if not as a peer.

Geidt had stopped working for the Queen before becoming Lord and at the time of the first visit to Oman in January 2018, no financial interest was recorded, suggesting that he was not employed by anyone.

He has declared four non-financial interests or volunteer roles, namely to chair the Queens Commonwealth Trust and the Board of Kings College London, and to be a trustee of the Coutts Foundation and the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust.

But it is not clear how these unpaid positions relate to Oman. Chris Kelly, the general manager of the Queens Commonwealth Trust, Told Downgraded: I can confirm that Lord Geidt is the chairman of the Queens Commonwealth Trust. This role has no association whatsoever with Oman.

The Diamond Jubilee Trust is no longer active, so Downgraded was unable to ask if Geidt attended the Privy Council of the Sultans on their behalf. However, it seems unlikely that the group was focused on the Commonwealth, to which Oman does not belong.

Kings College and the Coutts Foundation, an anti-poverty charity that primarily supports women and girls, did not respond when asked if Geidt attended the Sultans’ Privy Council on their behalf.

Kings College requires its board members to declare any intbelongs to the university, and the available register shows that Geidt has declared no role in Oman.

Even if Geidt had attended the Sultans’ Privy Council on behalf of one of these organizations, there is still reason to argue that he should have declared it in Parliament.

For example, another member of the House of Lords, Lord Astor, declared his own visit to Oman for the Privy Council of Sultans in 2017, even when the professional from Astors role included being a UK trade envoy to Oman for Prime Minister.

Other UK attendees at the Sultans Secret Privy Council have included four serving Chiefs of Defense, covering the periods 1998-2001 and 2014-19. DM

Phil Miller is a reporter for Declassified UK, an investigative journalism organization that covers the UK’s role in the world.

