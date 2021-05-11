Erdogan discusses Palestine with Malaysia and Qatar





The Turkish president met with the Malaysian monarch and the ruler of Qatar on Tuesday to discuss Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Palestinians. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had separate telephone conversations with King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of Malaysia and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate. During talks with the King of Malaysia, Erdogan stressed the importance of “unifying in the face of the oppression suffered by Palestinians due to the Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque”. “President Erdogan expressed confidence that Turkey and Malaysia will act in close cooperation on all relevant platforms, especially the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” the statement said. During discussions with the Emir of Qatar, Erdogan “stressed the importance of the joint effort of Turkey and Qatar to mobilize the countries of the region and the international community against the Israeli attacks on Al-Quds, the mosque Al-Aqsa and the Palestinians, ”he added, referring to another name for Jerusalem. Israeli forces have been relentless in their attacks on Palestinians since Friday injuring more than 200 Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is the world’s third holiest site for Muslims, and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. . Heavily armed Israeli forces stormed the mosque twice on Monday, firing rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinians, injuring more than 300. Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah area since last week as Israeli settlers invaded after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families. Israeli forces and settlers repeatedly assaulted Palestinians who came forward to express solidarity with families threatened with eviction, many of whom were also arrested. After Palestinian groups fired rockets in response to Israel’s violence in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv launched an airstrike on the Gaza Strip on Monday evening. As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 26 Palestinian civilians, including children, were killed and some 110 injured in Israeli airstrikes in besieged Palestinian territory, local sources told Anadolu news agency. Overall, the Israeli attacks injured at least 822 people in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, Palestinian health officials said. Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

