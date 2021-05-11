Twitter was Trump’s megaphone. His new blog is not as powerful.





Four months after former President Donald Trump was banned from most mainstream social media platforms, he returned to the web last Tuesday with From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, essentially a blog for his thoughts.

A week after the unveiling, social media data suggests things are not going well.

The Past Presidents Blog has attracted a considerably smaller audience than its once powerful social media accounts, according to engagement data compiled with BuzzSumo, a social media analytics company. The data suggests that while Trump remains a political force, his online footprint still hinges on returning to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Donald J. Trump’s office is limited, users can’t comment or engage with actual posts beyond sharing them on other platforms, an action few people do, according to the data.

The new Trumps blog attracted just over 212,000 engagements, defined as backlinks and social interactions, including likes, shares and comments received on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Reddit. Before the ban, a single tweet from Trump was typically liked and retweeted hundreds of thousands of times.

Blog posts come in the form of statements which are also sent to supporters via email. In multiple Daily Notes, Trump attacked his political enemies and supported staunch supporters, continued to push false claims and conspiracy theories, and spoke out on the daily news.

Trump’s bans cost him the ability to communicate with millions of people: 88 million followers on Twitter, 32 million on Facebook and 24 million on Instagram. Trump had around 3 million YouTube subscribers, but his videos steadily racked up millions of views.

A CNBC analysis of Trump tweets in January found that his most popular tweets were spreading misinformation. But the conspiracy theories and slurs the former president disseminated via his blog don’t appear to be moving the way they did when Trump benefited from the dual platform of the White House and mainstream social media. Trump called his statements a more elegant alternative to tweets, telling Newsmax Greg Kelly in March that I like it better than Twitter. In fact, they did us a favor.

The most popular shares of Trumps’ new content were from conservative and activist media. The main blog post, in which Trump spoke out against Facebook’s supervisory boards’ decision to maintain his Facebook ban, garnered just 16,000 pledges.

Could people share Trumps’ posts in other ways? Not likely. Another popular method of sharing, posting screenshots of articles, is also not particularly popular with Trumps blog posts, averaging a few thousand shares per post, according to a text search by image using CrowdTangle, Facebook’s social media analysis tool.

This is far from Trump’s first experience with blogging. Trumps’ previous blog, kept in the mid-2000s on the website of the defunct for-profit real estate school Trump University, followed a similar structure but was reportedly written by ghosts.

New blogging was hit hard last week when Twitter started an account with over 2,100 followers who mostly shared the Trumps blog posts. Despite a note in his bio that explicitly stated, Not Donald J. Trump tweet, Twitter permanently suspended the account.

Well, take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intention is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account, a Twitter spokesperson said.

Trump was temporarily or permanently banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube in the wake of what social media companies said was his glorification of rioters on Capitol Hill on Jan.6. the company decides that the threat of violence is no longer imminent. The length of his currently indefinite suspension on Facebook will be decided by the company over the next six months, as ordered by Facebook’s Supervisory Board last week.

The Trumps deployment has sparked a political uproar, mostly from conservative politicians and pundits who argue that the sweeping bans are just the latest example of social media censoring conservative voices. Research has still found no evidence of anti-conservative bias on the part of the most popular social media platforms.

The low engagement rate of Trump blogs seems to suggest that the practice of deforming, or cutting off a user from their subscribers and thus cutting off common follower networks, is overall effective and can be used to reduce hate speech and the glorification of violence on traditional platforms. It also appears to restrict the ability of public figures to attract a similar audience to an alternative platform.

A small but growing body of academic research suggests that while dematerialization can clean up a platform and reduce the size of extremist communities, there are unintended consequences when a community migrates to its own self-hosted platform.

Jeremy Blackburn, an assistant professor of computer science at New York’s Binghamton University who co-authored some of the research, said Trumps’ movement was even more limiting.

In the case of Trump’s new platform, it’s so technologically primitive that there’s no way for its followers to even migrate, Blackburn said. Who cares about a platform where you can’t even own the libraries? There are many other newsletters that people have been adding to their spam boxes for years.

However, the Trumps team does not give up on sending its messages to a large, engaged audience. After ridiculing the new blog, Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller told his followers to hold on.

President Trumps’ website is a great resource for finding his latest statements and highlights from his first term, but it’s not a new social media platform, Miller tweeted. Well have more information coming up on this front in the very near future.

