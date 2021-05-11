Pakistan’s sugar crisis culprits will not be relieved: Prime Minister





Prime Minister Imran Khan takes calls from the public to answer all their questions. Pakistanis can dial 051-9224900 and speak to him.

He started the event by talking about the third wave of coronavirus. People must wear masks at all times. “Please wear masks this Eid for the safety of your children, elders and family members.”

The prime minister has said he does not want to impose another lockdown. “Lockdowns affect the poor the most,” he said and asked people to follow all precautionary measures.

Here is everything he said when interacting with Pakistanis:

Pakistani judicial system and law

The law is supposed to protect the oppressed from those in power. All the nations that have progressed have implemented the rule of law. Wars do not destroy nations. Look at Japan and the UK, they suffered defeat and were able to rebuild their economies. What really destroys a nation is a weak justice system and differential treatment between rich and poor. We do not believe in the interference of the justice system. We endorse the rule of law.

Nawaz Sharif attacked the courts, bribed judges. The movement against the ouster of former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry has sparked change in our country. I am proud to have been part of the movement. I was even jailed for it.

There are two types of laws. The rule of law is where the law is equal for all. Another is the law of the jungle, where the powerful can get away with breaking the law. When I say Riyasat-e-Madina, it doesn’t mean that we will have quick fixes. Money laundering is not only our problem, but a problem in all poor countries.

Relations with India

We have raised awareness of the Hindutva ideology of India. Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs played an important role in the campaign against them. The West lectures the world on human rights and inclusion, but does not condemn violence against Kashmiris. We will not speak to India unless it reverses its August 5 decision.

Pakistan embassies

We should not have shown our entire conversation with members of the Foreign Ministry. Our foreign embassies have done an excellent job in diplomacy. We will create portals under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassies to facilitate Pakistan abroad to file complaints. If an embassy does not resolve the issue, complaints will be redirected to the government. We need to improve two things regarding our embassies: consular access and attracting foreign investment.

Water crisis

All the big cities in our country will soon have water problems. Cities are growing rapidly, and water and sewage problems are on the rise. We have developed master plans for each city. We do our best to avoid water issues.

Inflation

The opposition and the media claimed that the country’s economy had been destroyed. How do you say that? Yes, there is inflation and we are working to bring the prices down.

I appealed to Shaukat Tarin to stabilize inflation in the country.

Cheap accommodation in Pakistan

We are developing low-rental housing. A foreclosure law, which was under discussion in the courts, finally came into force after two years of government work. This allows people for the first time to get loans from banks to buy their own homes.

We want to create a special bank to provide loans to the poor.

Coronavirus vaccine

We are trying to see if we can make the coronavirus vaccine in the country. Hope we will share the good news with you in the coming days.

Fight against the land mafia

He asked people to help in the fight against the land mafia. Report land grabbing cases to us and we will take action. I have declared war on the encroaching groups. I have established a portal and people can complain to me if their lands have been invaded. The groups include ministers, deputies. They had encroached on land worth billions. And if a minister thinks we’ve done something illegal, he can go to court. Courts in Pakistan are free. But these politicians will not go to court, because they know that we have made inquiries on the basis of land registers. We have so far recovered 21,000 acres of land, worth 27 billion rupees.

We have made reforms to the KP Civil Procedure Courts, in which land encroachment cases will be resolved within a year. It has not been implemented in Punjab, and we’ll check out why.

The Prime Minister first took calls from people during a telethon on April 23, 2020 to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus lockdown. He has since interacted with audiences twice more: February 1, 2021 and April 4, 2021.

Karachi Package

After the 18th amendment, 75%. Eighty percent of the money we collect goes to the provinces. What do we do after the 18th Amendment? We have introduced a Sindh package, and I announced it to Sukkur some time ago.

And now we are introducing a Karachi package and we are in talks with the government of Sindh for it.

Pakistan sugar crisis

I will never give NRO to anyone, not because I care about votes, but because I am accountable to God. Jahangir Tareen says he was the victim of injustice, but I made it clear to him that I would not do this to anyone – let alone a party member. I was not unfair to him.

I promise that the people and entities responsible for the increase in sugar prices will not get any relief. I will never give them an NRO. Most sweets don’t even pay their taxes. I will not spare those who have harmed the people of the land.

Opposition and corruption

We inherited state institutions destroyed by PPP and PML-N. It was not easy to repair these institutions. We inherited a current account deficit of $ 19.2 billion, the largest in Pakistan’s history. Reserves fell to 10 billion. We were bankrupt. Now the current account deficit is in surplus and our foreign exchange reserves have increased.

Tsunami of a billion trees

For the first time, there is a government in Pakistan that cares about the environment. We have planted a billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Now we are planting 10 billion all over the country.

We plan to clean up our rivers, plan the expansion of our cities, create green spaces in our cities. We will build our tourism industry and pass regulations to protect the environment.

Islamophobia

I told our foreign minister to talk to Turkish and Saudi foreign ministers to fight Islamophobia in the world. A country cannot do anything but Muslim countries can unite to fight for the cause. We do the same to condemn recent Israeli violence against Palestinians.

