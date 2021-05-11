John Colson: Trump cult must derail





As our nation’s first year after Donald Trump walks on his unstable and unstable path, it becomes more and more clear every day that we no longer have one with the recently ousted president, nor with his henchmen, sycophants and cult worshipers.

It’s not really news, I know, but it bears repeating if we are to avoid another four years of his disastrous and dangerous leadership.

Clearly, the world cannot afford four more years of Donald J. Trump holding the reins of power in his small round hands, and it’s up to us, the voting citizens of the United States, to make sure we avoid a repeat.

We are clearly not going to get any help from the so-called Republican Party leadership, who, with the notable exception of Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, have universally shown themselves to be in the grip of every whim. of Trump.

Even former critics of Trump in the Grand Ole Party, such as Utah Senator Mitt Romney, have tamped down their criticisms of Trump under intense backlash from their own supposed supporters, not to mention outrage from the grassroots. Trumpian who took control of the party. .

This same party embarked on a process of self-destruction long ago in the name of Trumpism, an ism that translates strictly and exclusively into the idea of ​​gaining power at any cost, no matter how badly one such concentration could do to our country. a set.

The continued effort to push through a wide range of voter suppression measures at the state level is proof of this goal, and it certainly does not take a genius to determine what the desired outcome of these measures is. Republican leaders have long known that they cannot gain and hold power nationwide under politically equitable conditions, and have long sought to bring down the American electorate by undermining education and pushing disinformation and misinformation. disinformation discredited but worryingly effective through monolithic right-wing media megaphones. .

Trump himself has shown that he is an addict and that his drug of choice is political power. He’s addicted to the rush he feels when he can declare himself the most powerful man on the planet, even though he makes it clear that he’s not at all ready to do whatever it takes to may this country continue to function and remain viable.

Trump has no interest in governing, just being the head of government, where he feels free to indulge in all manner of evil machinations which, no doubt, are strictly aimed at whipping his base into a frenzy of fear against losing the post of privilege and, yes, the power that whites have enjoyed for hundreds of years in this country.

Surpasses narcissism and self-idolatry, for very complicated reasons, fits well with the self-view and fiercely intolerant of many of its core supporters. It gives them hope that at last there is a powerful politician who understands their pain and is ready to stoke the fires of that pain with lies, the biggest and worst of which right now is the big lie that election. flew him by. Sleepy Joe Biden.

It’s unclear how Biden, if he is so drowsy and ineffective, could have pulled off the political cheating that Trump claims cost him the election.

The undeniable fact that over 60 judges, some appointed by Trump, have dismissed virtually all lawsuits brought on behalf of the Big Lie.

I have already mentioned in this space that I believe, like many others, that we, as a nation, have fallen victim to extreme personality cult, just like those who sparked the dictators of old Joseph Stalin to the former USSR and Adolph. Hitler of Germany.

In both countries, in the early 1900s, economic stagnation was a precursor to a nationalist and reflexive endorsement of authoritarianism over democracy, and we seem to be in the same unhappy position in the United States today.

A wide array of failed economic policies, coupled with automation and the search for cheap labor, have sent our domestic manufacturing capabilities to other countries, taking away the high paying jobs that our industries were forced to spit because of union pressure, and left an unfortunate number of Americans falling increasingly behind the financial eight-ball.

In this fertile landscape, Trump erupted like a nuclear bomb in 2015, poisoning our political discourse while plunging the frustrated masses into a foam of intolerance towards what was once this nation’s greatest force, the immigration of ideas. news and new blood from around the world.

And now it’s clear that Trump wants to return to the White House, and his panicked, mostly white supremacist support base is more than willing to help him do so, as soon as possible, primarily due to the belief that Trump can. turn back time and put the old white men back on top of power and influence.

This is not a desire based on reality, but unfortunately strong, which should not become our defining national framework in the future.

