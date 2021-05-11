The US-Chinese rivalry has only grown stronger and will continue

Dismissing criticisms by G7 foreign ministers (May 5 meeting) of its human rights violations and other abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and Taiwan as baseless accusations and blatant interference In China’s internal affairs, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry recently said the group should not take a high and powerful stance and boost the global economic recovery instead of disrupting it.

Other reports in Chinese state media noted that the group’s Joint Communiqué (JC) contained old-fashioned slanderous rhetoric and no concrete action (to confront China) and that the United States had failed to gain the support of their European allies who were keen to safeguard their economic interests with Beijing and more countries supported China than the United States.

Previously, G7 foreign ministers called on Beijing to provide unhindered access to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to investigate human rights violations and abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet , the targeting of Uyghurs and other minority groups, the existence of a vast network of political re-education camps and reports of forced labor and sterilization.

For the first time, Taiwan was included in the JC as the G7 stressed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, strong opposition to any unilateral action (a reference to China’s threats against Taiwan) which could undermine regional stability and called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure meaningful participation in Taiwan in all its bodies.

The London meeting also endorsed the United States’ position on other issues such as the free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law, territorial integrity and the peaceful resolution of disputes with countries in the region. (threatened by China) and other matters of interest to the United States.

Since several European allies had split from the American leadership following a harsh rebuke from then-US President Donald Trump for imposing tariffs on exports from certain EU countries (which are still in place) and their propensity for strategic independence, this represented a step forward from their previous position.

India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar attended the meeting virtually as a guest with his counterparts from South Korea and Australia. He called for increased G7 support for the COVAX vaccine initiative, ensuring equitable access to vaccine stocks, uninterrupted supply chains, diversified production and generous resources. He promised that India would play its part.

China remained unfazed by the results of the London meeting. Given that the weight of the G7 countries in the global economy has grown from around 70% three decades earlier to around a third now, he believes that the role of the G7 in leading the global economy has been irretrievably lost. weakened.

Four years of Trump’s presidency have undermined allied confidence in the United States. There are marked differences between the United States, its European allies such as Germany and France, some Eastern European countries, Japan and South Korea on opposition to China and the weakening of their economic ties with it as their economies are still recovering from the recession hit by Covid-19. . Europe has neither the need nor the will to confront China beyond rhetoric on selective issues, a Chinese official observed.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkens points out that the United States was not trying to contain China, but that rule-based world order maintenance has been interpreted as a sign of its declining influence. China believes the United States is seeking short-term cooperation with Beijing as it needs their help on issues such as climate change, WTO reforms, North Korea, Iran and others, but in the long run they would remain an unwavering opponent of China.

Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping boasted that handling the Covid19 pandemic shows which art of governance (autocratic or democratic) is doing best (given China’s rapid recovery from the pandemic). Time and momentum were on China’s side; whatever the challenges, Beijing was invincible.

Xi said that as long as China is able to maintain a strong economy supported by its global competitiveness in manufacturing, China will remain invincible no matter how the storm changes the world. X’s ultra-confidence is the basis of the chant that top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi made during the Alaska meeting (March 18) when he told US Secretary of State Blinken that the United States United could no longer speak to China from a position of strength.

Some U.S. officials, however, believe that Xis’ assessment is based on cursory analysis, wishful thinking, and conservative values, and that the situation in the U.S. has changed in the past four months (after taking office. President Joe Bidens). The pandemic in the United States is on the wane, vaccinations are increasing, the economy has started to buzz and the United States was receiving increased support from its allies and eventually a democratic, vibrant and technologically strong America would win out over Communist China. , as history has shown.

Whatever the truth, it is clear that the rivalry between the United States and China has only deepened and would continue in new dimensions with global implications.

(Ambassador Yogesh Gupta is a former diplomat who writes on issues related to China.)