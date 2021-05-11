Boris Johnson said to ‘respect Scotland’ and allow second independence referendum





Boris Johnson has been told he must respect the will of the Scottish people and allow a second independence referendum. SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford challenged the Prime Minister ahead of the official opening of parliament. The UK government’s new legislative program will be unveiled in the Queens Speech in Westminster on Tuesday. The list of proposed bills will focus on supporting recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, leveling the economy and ensuring equal opportunities for all. There are few steps planned to deal with Scotland directly, but arguments over the UK’s constitutional future are likely to feature in the debate following Holyrood’s pro-independence majority produced by the Scottish elections. Speaking ahead of the Queen’s speech, Blackford said: England and Scotland are on different political paths and the Scottish election result meant there was now a cast-iron mandate for a second referendum. He added: Boris Johnson must respect the will of the Scottish people who voted overwhelmingly to re-elect the SNP with a cast-iron mandate for a post-pandemic independence referendum. Blackford continued: On recovery, Scotland voted for a parliament that will support transformative policies to create a more just society. “Instead, the Tories are repeating the same damaging mistakes of the latest economic crisis, imposing austerity cuts, a hard Brexit, a public sector wage freeze and a cut in universal credit pushing millions into poverty. The Scots categorically rejected the Tories and voted for a strong, fair and equitable recovery instead of the long-term damage of Tory cuts, Brexit and takeovers. The Queens speech contains a list of bills for the next parliamentary session. It will include 29 pieces of legislation, although many of them are carried over from the previous session. The speech will include a pledge to introduce voter identification for future general elections, which has raised concerns among many lawmakers and civil rights groups, a reform of social protection for the elderly that is also a priority for the new Scottish government program.







