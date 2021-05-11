Glenn Youngkin wins GOP nomination for governor of Virginia





Republican leaders in Virginia appointed political newcomer Glenn Youngkin as governor, betting on the former private equity executive, who adopted elements of the political agenda of former President Donald Trumps, to overthrow the situation of parties in a state which has strongly evolved towards democrats.

The November general state elections are expected to be one of the costliest and most watched of 2021, a political year between the 2020 presidential cycles and the 2022 midterm cycles. It is expected to serve as an early indicator of leadership and leadership. of the strength of the GOP after Mr Trumps’ presidency; and to test the intensity of Democratic participation, especially among college-educated suburban voters who have broadly supported President Biden. The race of Virginias governors is seen as a perennial indicator of the midterm elections that follow it. This year is deemed likely democratic by Cook’s non-partisan political report.

The main Republican candidates were Mr. Youngkin, who resigned last year as co-CEO of Carlyle Group Inc., one of the world’s largest private equity firms; Longtime GOP entrepreneur and fundraiser Pete Snyder; Amanda Chase, a state legislator; and Kirk Cox, past president of the Virginia House of Delegates.

Instead of holding an open primary, the GOP in Virginia chose its candidate at a convention through a ranked choice voting system, which allowed delegates to list candidates by preference. Delegates gathered to make their picks in dozens of locations across the state on Saturday. The Virginia Republican Party announced Monday night that Mr. Youngkin had prevailed.

Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political foreigner with a proven track record in business to make real change in Richmond, Mr Youngkin said, adding that he has spoken to all of his GOP challengers. Every Republican should be proud that our party has inspired such a fiery, diverse and talented field of candidates.

The 54-year-old ran ads touting his support for Mr Trumps’ tough trade policies towards China and cited his own business background as an asset in the fight for jobs in Virginia. Still, Mr Snyder and Ms Chase, who finished second and third, were seen by several GOP officials as most closely related to their candidacy to continue Mr Trumps’ legacy. The former president has not yet given his approval to the race. Mr Cox, who finished fourth, was the most regarded as the establishment candidate by party insiders.

Mr Youngkin has his work cut out for him, as any GOP candidate would, longtime Republican officials in Virginia say: Democrats in Virginia have enjoyed a plethora of wins since 2017. Mr Trump has lost it. State by 10 percentage points in 2020, roughly the double margin loss in 2016. In 2019, Democrats gained full control of power in Richmond for the first time in 26 years. For Mr. Youngkin, a path to victory this fall will likely require keeping the rural working-class GOP base in the fold while winning back the college-educated commuters. Some Republicans argue that if enough Democrats stay at home and commuters across party lines start to turn on Mr Biden and his party, Democratic strongholds could weaken.

Democrats signaled Monday night that they would make Mr. Youngkins’ support for Mr. Trump the cornerstone of their campaign against him. To Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia GOP named an extreme right-wing extremist who has shown full allegiance to Donald Trump, Susan Swecker, the president of the Virginia Democratic Party, said Virginians have repeatedly rejected the Trump’s dangerous extremism and that in November they would reject Glenn Youngkin. too much.

Mr Youngkin used Mr Trump in his commercials leading up to the convention and gained the endorsement of Corey Stewart, a Republican candidate for governor in 2017 whose unsuccessful campaign focused on his support for Confederate emblems. However, Mr. Youngkin also dodged a question from a radio host about whether he considered himself a Trump Republican. Several former GOP officials have said Mr. Youngkin could be a more difficult target for Democrats to define because he lacks a legislative record and will be a new face for many voters in Virginia.

Governors of Virginia, by state law, cannot serve consecutive terms. Outgoing Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, was elected in 2017. Mr Youngkin will face the winner of the June 8 Democratic primary. One of the pioneers for his holiday nomination is Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to early 2018.

Write to Joshua Jamerson at [email protected]

Correction: Corey Stewart ran for the Republican nomination for governor of Virginia in 2017, but lost in the primary. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said he was the Republican candidate for governor that year. (May 11)

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos