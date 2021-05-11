Jokowi Award Recipients Fail National KPK Test





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Former spokesperson for the Corruption Eradication Commission (NCP), Febri Diansyah revealed that the KPK Director of Inter-Commission and Agency Network Development (PJKAKI), Sujanarko, was not eligible. national insight test (TWK). Sujanarko is a KPK employee who received the Satyalancana Wira Karya Award from President Joko Widodo in 2015. Febri admits he is close to Sujanarko, who he says is consistent in building anti-corruption networks at home and abroad. abroad. “His name, Sujanarko, director of the PJKAKI KPK. Has served in the KPK since 2004. In 2015, the president presented the Satyalancana Wira Karya award as a token of honor due to his great devotion to the country and the nation,” said Febri said through his tweet on the @febridiansyah account on Monday (10/5). “Now his name is on the list of 75 who fail the KPK’s national insight test,” he continued. Febri gave CNNIndonesia.com permission to quote the joke. “He was instrumental in uncovering foreign bribery when he was director of PJKAKI. His network with law enforcement overseas allowed the KPK to access evidence and search for people.” , Febri said. Confirmed separately, Sujanarko confirmed that he was one of 75 employees who failed TWK. Although he has not received any information or official decision letter, he believes his name is on the list of dozens of employees. “I am proud to be together with 75 people because I know them all and they are employees of integrity, performance and commitment in an extraordinary country,” Sujanarko told CNNIndonesia.com on Tuesday (11/5). He confirmed that he was awarded the Satyalancana Wira Karya Award in 2015 by Jokowi. Sujanarko explained that the prize was awarded because it was considered to have contributed to the creation of networks at the national and international levels to make the eradication of corruption effective. As long as the KPK was on its feet, he explained, the award had only been received by three officials from the anti-corruption council. “First, Abdullah Hehamahua (former KPK adviser) is considered to have played a key role in building values ​​at KPK. Second, Ina Susanti (former director of information and data monitoring), is seen as essential in introducing modern surveys or surveys using technology, “he said. In addition, the director of the socialization and anti-corruption campaign, Giri Suprapdiono, also reportedly failed the national insight test to become a civil servant. Giri is known to have received awards from a number of institutions. He even gave a talk on National Insight Previously, the KPK announced that 75 employees had been declared ineligible for the TWK assessment. During this time, 1,274 other employees were declared eligible and two employees did not pass the test. For those who do not pass the test, the KPK coordinates with the State Civil Service Agency (BKN) and the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (Kemenpan-RB). The KPK is careful not to lay off the 75 employees while the coordination is still ongoing. (Ryn / Bmw / Bmw)



