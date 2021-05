Meituan, Pinduoduo’s shares tumble after criticism from consumer groups

Meituan’s shares fell sharply for a second day in a row, after Chinese food delivery group and e-commerce company Pinduoduo were criticized for their business practices by a government-affiliated consumer protection group. Meituan stock fell as much as 9% on Tuesday, with stocks losing nearly 12% of their value this week. The fall began on Monday, when the company’s chief executive posted a poem on social media that investors saw as a criticism of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Shanghai Consumers Council said it called on Meituan and Pinduoduo to “point out” consumer rights protection issues and demand changes in their behavior. The reprimand came as Chinese authorities lead a broader crackdown on the country’s tech sector after halting the initial $ 37 billion public offering by Jack Ma’s Ant Group, the fintech company, last year. Officials last month called on the tech industry to “rectify” anti-competitive practices. The council criticized Meituan for its unclear platform rules and said it should set “fairly” the fees it charges restaurants and consumers for deliveries. Meanwhile, the Chinese market regulator is investigating Meituan over antitrust concerns. The board called on Pinduoduo to “correct” some of its tactics to attract new buyers and strengthen its processes for introducing new merchants and fighting counterfeits on the platform. Pinduoduo’s reprimand marked one of the first direct attacks on the company, whose founder resigned as president of the company in March, the same month the e-commerce group said he had exceeded Alibaba in annual number of customers. Shares of the New York-listed company fell more than 9% in the wake of the criticism. The Pinduoduo site is well known for hosting counterfeits and has been repeatedly listed by US authorities as a “notorious market” for intellectual property infringement, along with other Chinese sites. The council said some companies have allowed counterfeits to pour into their platforms because they put increased consumer traffic first. Pinduoduo agreed to a “self-review and rectification” of its problematic practices and committed to submitting a “rectification report”. <> Weekly newsletter Your crucial guide to the billions that are made and lost in the world of Asia Tech. A curated menu of exclusive news, precise analytics, smart data and the latest tech buzz from FT and Nikkei Register here in one click > Meituan’s Hong Kong-listed stocks cut some of their losses mid-afternoon to sit 5%. Meituan declined to comment. Xia Hailong, of Shanghai Shenlun Law Firm, said the board had no regulatory power but that “the meetings served as a warning to companies that it is better to make changes or you will be punished.” “It’s a Chinese decision to use carrots before the stick,” he said. Li Chengdong, head of Haiti’s e-commerce think tank, said it was inevitable that there would be a regulatory response to the outcry over counterfeits, but the intervention of a local body in Shanghai was preferable to a central government agency. “In fact, to a certain extent, it protects Pinduoduo from tougher penalties,” he said.

