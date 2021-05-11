Politics
Chinese companies see increased demand from India for oxygen medical devices
Chinese companies have seen an increase in demand for India for medical oxygen equipment after Beijing pledges to mobilize support for the country as it grapples with worsening Covid-19 crisis.
China is the world’s largest manufacturer of oxygen concentrators, and some factories say demand has led to a shortage of the components needed to manufacture them, driving prices up.
Beijing said it was very concerned about the situation in India, where a second wave of the pandemic saw record daily infections and a severe shortage of medical supplies and hospital beds. In the past 24 hours, the country has recorded 366,161 new cases and 3,754 related deaths, and there is growing pressure for a nationwide lockdown.
Chinese President Xi Jinping On April 30, China said China was ready to step up cooperation with India to fight the pandemic and provide support.
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Sunday that the first shipment of medical supplies donated by the Chinese Red Cross had arrived in the country. It included 100 oxygen concentrators and 40 ventilators, and Sun said the organization will also provide $ 1 million to the Indian Red Cross.
But so far, Beijing has mainly encouraged Chinese private companies to help meet India’s urgent demand for medical equipment.
As of May 5, Chinese manufacturers had received orders from India for more than 60,000 oxygen concentrators, Indian media reported citing the Chinese Chamber of Commerce for the Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products .
Rise of Indias Covid-19 disappoints hopes of reopening the world at once: Chinese expert
Global Sources, a business-to-business procurement platform with a majority of medical suppliers in mainland China, said India’s demands for medical supplies increased six-fold between the second and third week of April, so as the crisis worsened.
The most in-demand products were related to medical oxygen, with an increase in inquiries also seen for protective gear, according to the Hong Kong-based company.
We understand that this is a really serious situation. Our buyers are reaching out to us for assistance and we have taken immediate action, using our expertise connecting buyers and suppliers around the world, a spokesperson for the company said.
Huge demand from India has resulted in a shortage of parts needed to make the oxygen concentrators, leading to higher prices, and this has impacted domestic sales, according to one manufacturer.
We supply the Chinese domestic market rather than exporting, but the surge in demand in India has severely affected companies like us, the materials for the manufacture of oxygen concentrators are scarce as they have been almost entirely purchased by the exporters, said a spokesperson for Jinan Bona in Shandong.
Baoding Med-Joy Medical, in Hebei province, which exports oxygen concentrators, said it has seen its orders increase tenfold in India and that most of its orders for the next five months have come from within the country.
But a spokesperson for the company said given the high cost of the components, it was taking a more cautious approach. In the past, we didn’t ask for full payment before delivery, but now we do, she said. We can’t afford such a risk [of payment default].
