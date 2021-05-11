Politics
Boris Johnson calls for “common sense” as key Covid rules are removed | Politics | New
Boris Johnson discusses future of social distancing rules
Mr Johnson said now is the time for people to make their own decisions about how to protect others. But he urged them not to “throw caution to the wind” once the restrictions end on Monday. He told No 10 yesterday: “This unlocking represents a very significant step on the way back to normalcy and I have no doubts that we can go further.” The Prime Minister called on people to “protect the gains” made by reducing the rate of infection.
The Covid alert level has been reduced from 4 to 3 following a drop in cases and deaths, on the advice of medical chiefs. Stage 3 of the Unlocked Roadmap allows people in England to meet indoors for the first time since New Years, in groups of up to six and from two households.
The green light for the biggest lifting of restrictions came after no Covid deaths were reported yesterday in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland – four deaths were recorded in Wales, up from two the day before .
From Monday, people will be able to sit inside pubs and restaurants; table service and wearing of masks for staff will still be applied Cinemas, theaters, concert halls and conference centers will be allowed to reopen while overnight stays in homes, hotels, guest houses and youth hostels will be able to return.
Students will no longer have to wear Covid masks in classrooms and face-to-face teaching can resume for all university students.
Residents of nursing homes can now have five regular visitors, instead of the current two, with more freedom to leave.
Prime Minister urged Britons not to ‘throw caution to the wind’ once restrictions end on Monday
Describing the sweeping changes, Mr Johnson said: “We are announcing the biggest milestone on our roadmap and it will allow us to do many of the things we have long aspired to do.
“So let’s protect these gains by continuing to exercise prudence and common sense.”
He continued, “We are taking a step towards that time when we are learning to live responsibly with Covid, where we ultimately stop relying on detailed government decrees and make our own decisions – based on the best scientific advice – on how to protect our families. and those around us.
People should decide for themselves what precautions to take to protect themselves and others from coronavirus infection, he said.
“We are updating the guidelines on close contact with friends and family, exposing the risks for everyone to make their own choices.
Chris Whitty said easing lockdown needs to be done ‘carefully and regularly’
“That doesn’t mean we can suddenly throw caution to the wind.
“In fact, over a year after the start of this pandemic, we all know that close contact, like hugs, is a direct way to transmit this disease.
“So I urge you to think about the vulnerability of your loved ones – whether they have received a vaccine, one or two doses, and whether they have had time for this vaccine to take effect.”
The PM added: “Remember that the outside is always safer than the inside. And if you’re meeting indoors, don’t forget to open a window and let in the fresh air.
“And whatever you decide, I must ask you to continue to follow social distancing when you are not with your friends and family, including in workplaces, shops, pubs, restaurants and more. “
Covid alert level reduced from 4 to 3 following drop in cases and deaths
The Prime Minister warned that epidemics across the world showed continued vigilance over Covid was needed: “One need only look at the very sad situation in other countries to see the lethal potential of this virus and we must continue to fight against the spread of variants here. UK.”
The country is on track to lift the majority of remaining Covid restrictions on June 21, Mr Johnson promised, but he has resisted calls to end the lockdown prematurely.
“The secret to the success we’ve had so far is that we’ve been driven by the data and allowed time to see the effect of each successive step on the roadmap.
“We think it’s safe, we think we can do it, but it needs to be done with caution.
“I think we’ll want to have time to see the effects.”
Professor Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical adviser, said easing the lockdown needed to be done “carefully and regularly”.
He warned that the variant of the virus first identified in India “is starting to spread in parts of the country. Threats are drastically reduced, but there are still some residual issues that we need to watch very closely ”.
Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, said vaccines offered good protection against death and serious illness: “It’s all in the direction that vaccines produce very effective reductions. They also reduce continuous transmission.
Sir Patrick Vallance said vaccines offered good protection against death and serious illness
“This indicates a smaller increase than you might have expected with another wave.”
Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of Tory MPs who want a faster exit from lockdown, last night urged Mr Johnson to remove all social distancing rules from June 21. coming next Monday. This is clearly justified by the very positive data.
“Getting rid of social distancing is crucial for the very survival of many sectors of our economy such as the hospitality industry, which simply cannot make money and pay salaries with social distancing in place.
“I also welcome the Prime Minister’s confirmation that he will provide clarifications on stage 4, scheduled from June 21, by the end of the month.
“The data supports and will continue to fully support an end to social distancing.”
Mr. Harper added: “I also welcome the fact that the Prime Minister has made it clear that we will all have to learn to live with the virus, stop relying on government decrees and make our own decisions to balance the risks in our lives. .
