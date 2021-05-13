Won’t remove PM Modi’s photo from certificates, let Maharashtra create its own vaccine app: Nawab Malik





Bombay: Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab malik Thursday, urged the Center to allow the state to design its own vaccine registration app and assured that the state will not remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo from the certificates. cabinet ministerThursday, urged the Center to allow the state to design its ownapp and assured that the state will not remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo from the certificates. The chief executive of the NCP complained of technical problems in the CoWIN portal, designed by the Center and currently used to register beneficiaries vaccination . He said that although it is the digital backbone of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19[female[feminine , this creates difficulties and inconvenience for people as they cannot register and reserve a place for their jab.

“The vaccine is only given after registration, but CoWIN is collapsing. We demanded that the state be allowed to design its separate system (application) so that we can vaccinate people by registering through the application and other means faster and in no time. in a free way, ”said the Minister of Minority Affairs. He also noted that while the Center is concerned that the government of Maharashtra may use PM Modi The photo on the vaccination certificates once they have their own app, then there is nothing to worry about. “If the Center is concerned that we remove Modiji’s photograph from the certificate, we assure them that we will not,” he said. “At least we should have the responsibility of designing our own system and monitoring it,” said Malik, adding that the Center had not yet given them permission to use the app.

A few days ago, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray also asked the Union government that the state be allowed to develop its own vaccination portal for more efficiency in the vaccination campaign. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign for the 18-44 age group has been temporarily suspended in Maharashtra due to a vaccine shortage. All doses purchased for the age group will now be diverted for those due for their second injection and those over the age of 45.



