Prime Minister Imran Khan warns Pakistanis not to forget COVID-19 while celebrating Eid





People gather to offer the Eid Al Fitr prayers in Karachi, Pakistan on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Image credit: Bloomberg

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned the population against violating standard operating procedures (SOP) of COVID-19.

Remember! This Eid is different because the world is still battling the pandemic, Khan said, advising the nation to celebrate Eid responsibly and ensure strict adherence to SOPs.

3,265 new cases in 24 hours

The number of COVID-19 cases rose again in Pakistan on Thursday, registering 3,265 infections in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, for the first time in recent days, the daily number of infections fell below 3,000.

With new cases reported, the country’s number of cases has climbed to 870,703 while 126 deaths in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 19,336.

According to official data from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 39,101 tests were performed in the past 24 hours, showing 8.35% positivity compared to 7.42% a day earlier.

Punjab to vaccinate 300,000 people per day

The government of Punjab plans to vaccinate 300,000 people a day after the Eid holiday. The province is gradually increasing its vaccination centers as well as the number of people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the province is giving more than 100,000 vaccines per day and this would increase this capacity soon after the Eid holiday, the Punjab health minister said during a visit to a vaccination center in Sabza Zar in Lahore. . She said that currently 236 centers in Punjab and 7 in Lahore were operational.

The Punjab has also started vaccinating people over 40.

Islamabad sees a downward trend

With the lockdown announced by the NCOC in full, during the Eid holiday from May 8 to 16, Islamabad continues to see a significant drop in new cases of COVID-19.

According to the CNOC, the federal capital on Thursday reported 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Four people have lost their lives to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 722.

The number of cases in federal capitals has risen to 78,725.

