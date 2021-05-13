Prosecutors step up pressure on Trump organization employee who could take Trump down





As part of his criminal investigation into possible bank, tax and insurance fraud by Donald Trump, Cyrus Vance Jr.’s Manhattan District Attorneys Office has been working for months to overthrow Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the company that describes himself as the ex- eyes and ears of company presidents. Last month, a seemingly significant development occurred on this front when Jennifer Weisselberg, Allens ‘former daughter-in-law, handed over a wealth of documents to Vances’ office regarding the finances of Allen and her son, another Trump Organization employee BarryWeisselberg. As reported by the Washington Post, these documents show an array of payments and benefits BarryWeisselberg and his family received as a result of his employment with the Trumps Company for more than 18 years, likely raising key questions for investigators. who analyze the finances of the rink in cash only. [Barry managed] Asked during a 2018 divorce deposition about whether taxes were being paid on the Trump-owned apartment he lived in for free, for example, Barry said he was not sure. In a hurry to clear up the discrepancies between what he said he won and what he reported on tax forms to the IRS, young Weisselberg could only offer, I am not an accountant. I know what I’m doing. There are some things that I am not sure about.

In other words, Vances’ office is currently in possession of the kind of information that could potentially lead one of Trump’s most senior employees to strike a deal with prosecutors, and according to the Wall Street Journal, there may be more where it came from:

New York prosecutors have subpoenaed a private Manhattan school as they sought the cooperation of the CFO of Trump Organizations in their investigation into former President Donald Trump and his company, according to people familiar with the matter. The summons is seeking information from Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School, where the grandchildren of the Trump organization’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg are students, the people said. From 2012 to 2019, more than $ 500,000 of children’s school fees were paid with checks signed by Mr. Weisselberg or Mr. Trump, mother-of-two Jennifer Weisselberg told the Wall Street Journal. She is the former wife of Mr. Weisselberg’s son Barry.

Ms Weisselberg said she told Manhattan prosecutors that she and Barry understood that tuition was part of her former husband’s pay at the Trump Organization, where he worked. Former prosecutors not involved in the investigation said the Manhattan district attorney’s office could examine whether the Weisselbergs were evading taxes with the tuition payment agreement.

Although none of the Weisselbergs have been charged with wrongdoing, as the Journal notes, prosecutors often seek the cooperation of a person possibly involved in a crime to obtain confidential information and provide a potential roadmap for law enforcement officials. records or documents. Typically, prosecutors offer a potential defendant leniency in exchange for their help. One way to encourage cooperation is to put pressure on a possible family of defendants. People who know Allen Weisselberg told the Journal he was loyal to the Trump organization and were skeptical that he would turn on the former president. On the other hand, he has already cooperated with prosecutors investigating Trump on two occasions in the 2018 Federal Inquiry into Silence Payments and the 2017 New York Attorneys General’s Inquiry into the Donald J. Trump. Foundation, which was eventually forced to close. As Weisselberg’s ex-daughter-in-law said last month: Trump doesn’t care about Allen, but Allen knows all the bad things he’s ever done.

