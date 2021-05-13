US sentiment towards China is less worrying than under Trump

The New York Times

China wants to stimulate births. But it’s safe to lose control.

When Fan Jianhua had her third daughter last year, she was afraid of being fined for violating China’s birth limits. Fan was already in heavy debt to pay for the treatment of her 6-year-old child with leukemia. To her relief, when she registered her new baby with the police, she did not have to pay the $ 7,500 fine. I was really happy and could finally relax, said Fan, 34, a stay-at-home mom in central Danjiangkou City, Hubei Province. Sign Up for The Morning New York Times Newsletter Slowly, in spurts, the ruling Communist Party in China is loosening long-standing restrictions on childbirth and women’s bodies. Some local governments have tacitly allowed couples to have more than two children. Beijing said officials would no longer be fired for such offenses. Party leaders have pledged to make population policies more inclusive, a signal some have interpreted to mean the rules will be relaxed even further. A growing number of voices in China, including lawmakers, academics and officials, have urged the government to lift birth restrictions. The party must take more aggressive action if it is to reverse a precipitous drop in birth rates. A once-a-decade population census released on Tuesday showed that the number of births last year fell to the lowest since the era of Communist Chairman Mao Zedong. Low fertility translates into fewer workers and lower demand, which could dampen the growth of the world’s second-largest economy. But the party is reluctant to relinquish control and has resisted the abolition of birth restrictions. Instead, Beijing has taken a piecemeal approach, slowly dismantling the once-powerful family planning bureaucracy and removing exemptions. In many places, police officers, employers and city officials decide how tightly or loosely to enforce rules. It may mean more freedom for some, like Fan, to have more children. But it also creates uncertainty about the risks, adding to a reluctance to have more children. The strategy could also falter amid major cultural changes. Concern over the rising cost of education, housing and health care is now deeply entrenched in society. Many Chinese simply prefer smaller families, and government efforts to raise the birth rate, including the introduction of a two-child policy in 2016, have largely failed. If restrictions on family planning are not lifted and they encourage births at the same time, that is contradictory, said Huang Wenzheng, a demographics expert at the Center for China and Globalization, a research center based in Beijing. He said removing all birth limits would send an important message. I think such a step must be taken. Since enforcing the one-child policy in 1980, Beijing has maintained some of the toughest restrictions on reproduction in the world. This has given the National Family Planning Commission a powerful grip on the most intimate aspects of people’s lives, demanding fines from couples and sometimes urging women to have abortions or sterilization. When 33-year-old Chen Huayun was little, officials in her hometown in eastern Jiangxi Province checked household laundry lines for baby clothes, she said. The parents of chickens, who were civil servants, hid her or sent her to her grandparents during the school holidays because she was their second child. It was considered an illegal birth, and it was never talked about publicly, so they weren’t fined, she said. It wasn’t until they retired that their colleagues knew I existed. As it became clear that Chinese society was aging rapidly, official whispers about a one-child policy review surfaced but were quickly dismissed. It was years before the government decided to allow all couples to have two children. Today, the population is aging faster than that of many developed countries, including the United States, and some argue that the government cannot afford to maintain restrictions on reproduction. We must take advantage of the fact that a number of residents are now ready to give birth but are not allowed to do so, China’s central bank said in a discussion paper released on April 14. If we wait to raise it when no one wants to give birth, it will be pointless. People of working age would represent 60% of the Chinese population in 2050, he predicted, against three quarters of 2010, a decline that would hurt the productivity of the country. Beijing has sought to show that it is listening. The total fertility rate has fallen below the warning line and population development has entered a critical period of transition, Li Jiheng, Minister of Civil Affairs, wrote in December. He said the government would make child care and education more affordable. And in January, the party-controlled national legislature urged local governments to stop imposing excessively severe penalties for violating birth limits. Beijing’s reluctance to drop birth restrictions stems in part from the idea that not all Chinese people can be trusted to know how many children they should have. We have found in some poor areas of the West that people are still obsessed with having more children, said Yuan Xin, vice president of the Chinese State-Supported Population Association. , in the official China Daily newspaper. Thus, a more flexible family planning policy can mean more children for them and prevent them from escaping more difficult poverty. In China’s far west Xinjiang region, authorities have more severely enforced family planning rules in what Beijing has described as a fight against religious extremism. The campaign has led in recent years to an increase in sterilizations and forced contraceptive procedures in some cases in Muslim-dominated areas. China’s family planning policy has long given local authorities a powerful weapon of control that can be difficult, if not expensive, to retrieve. Before being unwound, family planning agencies hired about 8 million people, down to the village level, who rounded up the women to be fitted with intrauterine devices or forced them to have abortions. Officials also levied hefty fines from couples who broke the rules. A Central Party School principal researcher estimated in 2015 that the fees were between $ 3 billion and $ 5 billion per year. In recent years, the government has reassigned family planning workers to roles, including demographic research and the fight against COVID-19. But local governments retain the power to enforce birth limits as they see fit, which has led to inconsistencies. The central government said in May last year that officials did not have to lose their jobs for violating birth limits, but months later, a village committee in the eastern city of Hangzhou fired a woman. woman after having a third child, which caused a public outcry. Ultimately, the fate of China’s family planning policies may not change much. A generation of highly educated women is delaying marriage and childbirth for other reasons, including rejection of traditional attitudes that require women to shoulder most of the responsibility of raising children and doing household chores. Liu Qing, 38, editor-in-chief of children’s books in Beijing, said getting married and having children was never part of her future because it would cost too much. Whatever you want, your ideals and ambitions must be sacrificed, Liu said. Liu said the Chinese company has imposed a maternity sanction on women, highlighting the discrimination mothers often face when hiring. I’m furious about this environment, she said. I am not the type of person who would accept this reality and this compromise. I just don’t want to. For other Chinese, having fewer children is a matter of necessity when holes in the country’s social safety net mean serious illness can lead to financial ruin. Fan, the Hubei woman who was spared a fine, said she and her husband, a laborer, were growing more desperate. Public health insurance had covered half the cost of treating her daughters’ leukemia, but they were paying $ 76,000. She had a third child only because she had heard that a sibling’s cord blood could help in the treatment of leukemia. But she later learned that such treatment would cost more than $ 100,000. I dare not think about the future, Fan said. She added that if her daughters’ condition deteriorated or if they went bankrupt, they would have to drop the treatment. We can only leave it to its fate, she said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. 2021 The New York Times Company