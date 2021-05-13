The story of Varanasi’s turnaround

Health worker collects swab samples from woman for Covid-19 test | Photo credit: IANS

Varanasi: Amidst the desperation and misery, there is a neighborhood that has turned the tide, albeit with the help of the highest office, and now serves as an example to others. No price to guess here, it is indeed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s VIP constituency – the temple city of Varanasi.

Like the rest of Uttar Pradesh, the situation in Varanasi had started to deteriorate at the beginning of April. RTPCR tests were taking seven days to produce results, hospitals were overflowing with patients, and there was an acute shortage of drugs.

It was at this point that the member for Varanasi – Narendra Modi intervened.

His first move was to select one of his most trusted bureaucrats, who has now forayed into the political arena – Mr. AK Sharma. Sharma was Mr. Modi’s meeting point in Gujarat, later at the Prime Minister’s office in New Delhi and now in his constituency – Varanasi … A videoconference between the Prime Minister and the entire district administration of Varanasi took place on April 15.

Sharma was tasked with saving Varanasi from falling to the depths of this disastrous disease. He was parachuted there on the night of April 13 and the city entered a phase of transformation from the morning of the 14th.

One of the first things Sharma started with was setting up the ‘Kashi Covid Response Center’, a command and control system with 20 dedicated phone lines to answer every call, distress or whatever, and bring them help needed. This center was operating around the clock ….. in less than four weeks, the Center was so successful in handling cases that Yogi has now requested its replication in every district of the UP.

Varanasi had jumped into this crisis, like the whole country without any prior planning. Therefore, a gradual improvement in medical equipment has been undertaken. But what set Varanasi apart from the rest was the lightning speed at which things moved. PM was in constant contact with the team in the field. The fans went from 54 to 89, the filling capacity of oxygen cylinders went from 1900 to 4300 per day, the oxygen concentrators went from 75 to 125.

Starting from a situation where no bed was free in hospitals, currently there are 671 normal oxygen beds and 214 intensive care beds that are vacant with no takers. Add to this the huge 500-bed facility built by DRDO which is currently vacant. Varanasi these days has become the main medical center in all of Purvanchal with 8 public hospitals and 51 private hospitals. Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agarwal and his team, who are working closely with Mr Sharma, have managed to send 70,000 medicine kits to nearby rural areas, which have proven to be very useful in helping villagers who would otherwise fail. had little access to medical care.

Even before the oxygen shortage could hit Varanasi, work had started to establish new factories. Mr Sharma got his hands on a popular vendor in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, and with the help of his ex-colleagues in the state, he managed to get them to fly and work began. Today, Varanasi has operationalized three missing oxygen factories and the fourth is starting up. Even primary health care centers have sufficient oxygen concentrators.

The team’s proactive approach has also seen things change at a very basic level. The RTPCR which previously took seven days to send results has now been reduced to 24 hours, after manual machines were replaced with automatic RNA extractors. The number of Remdesivir vials distributed in Varanasi represents more than half of the Zillas in Uttar Pradesh combined.

Participation through CSR and the different communities of Banaras, in particular the weavers, have contributed enormously during this hour of crisis. And measures such as training medical personnel with the help of Apollo Hospitals have ensured that this capacity building continues to be a reliable resource long after the pandemic is over.